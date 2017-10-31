On the Success of African Women | Afua Osei talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Hello BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Afua Osei, co-founder of She Leads Africa, a community that helps young African women achieve their professional goals, is the guest on this episode.

Osei’s journey to entrepreneurship has been an interesting one: from working in the Office of First Lady Michelle Obama, to working in other political campaigns, consulting for Mckinsey in Lagos, before finally starting SLA with a fellow McKinsey consultant, Yasmin Belo-Osagie.

Osei, in this episode, discusses her work with Michelle Obama and how the experience shaped her views on branding and communications; he ‘aha’ moment for SLA and why SLA is focused on African women instead of the entire African population; the science behind approaching potential sponsors and partners; and how SLA makes money.

Listen to the episode below: