The Rebirth! Vimbai Mutinhiri covers Ghoste Magazine’s Latest Issue

For almost a year now, Ghoste Magazine has been away and cooking up a storm, and now they’re back with a bang!

The new issue titled “The Rebirth” delves into the life of Zimbabwean star Vimbai Mutinhiri. Dressed in high fashion military style ensembles, Vimbai gives us a low-down on her career accomplishments, her childhood, a secret about herself and a lot more.

See more photos from the spread:

Visit www.ghostemag.com to get the inside scoop on this issue.

Credit:

Photography: Paul Ukonu (@paulukonu)

Styling: Worldcharming Smart Courage (@infoworldcharming)

Makeup: Ijeoma Ukonu (@ndiyaukonu)

Hair: Idowu Tosin (@highdtosin)