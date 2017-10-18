The Rebirth! Vimbai Mutinhiri covers Ghoste Magazine’s Latest Issue

For almost a year now, Ghoste Magazine has been away and cooking up a storm, and now they’re back with a bang!
The new issue titled “The Rebirth” delves into the life of Zimbabwean star Vimbai Mutinhiri. Dressed in high fashion military style ensembles, Vimbai gives us a low-down on her career accomplishments, her childhood, a secret about herself and a lot more.
Credit:
Photography: Paul Ukonu (@paulukonu)
Styling: Worldcharming Smart Courage (@infoworldcharming)
Makeup: Ijeoma Ukonu (@ndiyaukonu)
Hair: Idowu Tosin (@highdtosin)
