BellaNaija

Inspired!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 213

08.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

@nakenohs

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

***

@shadebonnie in @house_of_dova MUA @daveeshome

@houseofborah

@j0j0lara in @topefnr @sb_artistry

@tennyjackson

@sharon_ooja in @somobysomo

@tomi.awoyemi in @tap.bridal Photography by @klalaphotography

@christomori @lumieremakeuparts

@iamdivanista in @orijin_nigeria x @asoebibella Fabric! MUA @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers Dress by @adedollielagos

Fabric @onafabrics @photosbytitiajagbe Planner @hans3events Aso Oke @dambusasooke

@tracy_and_treasure

@thelmatreasures in @thelmastitches

@thelmatreasures in @thelmastitches

@simplyshedzi for #DelTops2017 @slickphotograph

@sisi_motun in @derby_aurora

@tennycoco for #DandD17

@preshhairways

@tonia_ats in @thread_sense_couture

@NancyIsimeOfficial in @tiannahsplacempire

@papaomisore

@folashadekrakue x @posh_sarah @tomilolaofbiggles

.@gawjusmom Photography by @da_veeshome

@wuragold22 in @emma.couture

@omotayoghaniat

@onizay

@sheisboki

@longlivetobe in @tyntyfashions_tntfashions

@michelledede in @ejiroamostafiri Styled by @s.b.youme MUA @dorannebeauty Hair by @hairbylaurent

@realprincessdemi in @houseofdemmy

#AsoEbiBella in @morayoasoasiko Fabric

@anne_ats @thread_sense_couture

@iam_tostos in @themusefactory_ @carissaonline

#AsoEbiBella in @adedollielagos

@chris_okagbue

@mimi_mide

@adeyeencah

@skylandish @viervisuals Planner @aepremiereevents Dress by @laviebyck

@sharon_ooja & @_timini @casterklicks

@i.am.yvonne in @bibisquintessence

@tweetyfaces

@thedebolastyles Photo @libartystudios Makeup @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d #ForeverLD

@fese_eva in @eloliworld

@nhlanhla_nciza

@obi_sky

@esianderson

@silisochukwu in @thetaylorsfashion

@esianderson x @reggies_makeovers

@mariaokan for #SGTCisOne in @sgtcclothing

@borah_george

@butterscotch53 in @sacoutureng

@tyntyfashions_tntfashions MUA @glambybunmi

@pinkberry991_

@Ebuka

@iambubublaq in @bubu.blaq

@myshaskia

#AsoEbiBella in @ceolumineeofficial

Kids!

.#AsoEbiBella

@ellaflames Photography by @mkophotography

@optimuspet Asooke @beyondbeauty_inc Outfit @wmconcept

@varotinetheceoqueen @oluwaarnold

@m12photography

@kemolicious94 & her lovely kids

Photography by @author.iji

@aimanoshi_d Prince Charming in @tai.lore

Photography by @cognitostudiosphotography

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the@AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

***

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Back When Feat. Naeto C Davido 3:38
  2. Dami Duro Davido 4:09
  3. Ekuro Davido 3:27
  4. Gobe Davido 3:50
  5. Aye Davido 3:55
  6. One of A Kind Davido 3:27
  7. Skelewu Davido 3:10
  8. Tchelete (Good Life) feat. Mafikizolo Davido 4:00
  9. The Sound feat. Uhuru & DJ Buckz Davido 3:41
  10. The Money feat. Olamide Davido 3:42
  11. IF Davido 3:59
  12. Fall Davido 4:00

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija