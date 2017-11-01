BellaNaija

Scan, Pay & Go – It's that easy! Enjoy your Favourite Movies at Genesis Cinema for just N300 with Fidelity mVisa Every Thursday from NOW till Nov. 30th

Fidelity mVisa

Fidelity Bank is breaking new grounds with Fidelity mVisa. In addition to being a convenient, safe and quick to pay with your phone, Fidelity mVisa is fast becoming the gateway to mouth-watering deals.

From now till Thursday, November 30th, 2017, you can watch your favourite movies at any Genesis Cinemas for just N300 every Thursday by just paying with Fidelity mVisa. Enjoy 20 percent discount plus free popcorn every other day of the week.

What’s more, this discount applies to 3D movies but without the 3D glasses.

So take your friend on a date. Scratch that; take ALL your friends and family on a date, SCAN, PAY & GO with Fidelity mVisa.

N.B – Thursday discounts (300 naira) does not apply to VIP movies and ticket or discount cannot be carried over to the next day.

But first, to get started;

  • Download Fidelity Online Banking app
  • Sign up for Fidelity mVisa
  • Scan the merchant’s QR code with your phone
  • Click on the Fidelity mVisa icon
  • Pay

Voila!

Click icons below to download NOW!

Fidelity mVisa Fidelity mVisa Fidelity mVisa

 

 

We Are Fidelity, We Keep Our Word!

—————————————————————————————————————–    Sponsored Content

