Kelvin Oduntan debuts two Diageo’s Signature Cocktails ‘ Zobotini & Kunutini’ at Lagos Cocktail Week

Say hello to Nigeria’s response to the Blushing Lady and White Russian; Zobotini and Kunutini, mixed by World Class Nigeria Winner, Kelvin Oduntan. These exotic cocktails made their maiden outing at the Lagos Cocktail Week at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Lagos.

Just as Kelvin infuses Nigerian culture with Western style in his Ankara suits and trademark fila, so do the cocktails. The cocktails present a sophisticated twist on two of the most loved drinks in Nigeria, Zobo and Kunu. With the Zobotini in particular, the depth of exotic flavours was loved by cocktail lovers and newbies alike.

Guinness Nigeria is putting Nigeria on the global cocktail map, one Zobotini at a time.

