MBGN World 2017 Ugochi Ihezue is an African Queen on the Cover of House of Maliq’s November Issue

MBGN World 2017 Ugochi Ihezue is currently repping Nigeria at the 2017 Miss World competition and we are rooting for her all the way.

Click here to find out how to vote for her.

Ugochi, who won the coveted crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria a couple of weeks ago, is the cover star of House of Maliq magazine’s latest issue. She talks to the magazine about how her life has changed since winning the crown, her road to the Miss World beauty pageant and more.

The new issue also features MBGN Universe 2017 Stephanie Agbasi and MBGN Tourism 2017 Winfrey Okolo.

Credits:

Photography- StudioQ Nigeria

Styled by – Malik Zenishia Zainab

Makeup – Studio Q

Costumes – Helen Blakk

Accessories – Dope Accesories Lekki

Directed by – Missmaliq

Location – Lekki Phase 1, Nigeria