Read Taxify’s Official Statement following Dorcas Shola Fapson’s Kidnap Experience

Taxify has released an official statement concerning the kidnap experience shared by actress Dorcas Shola Fapson on her Snapchat.

The actress had shared a story of how she was almost abducted by a taxify driver and was able to escape only after she emptied her pepper spray on her captor.

Taxify, on their official Instagram, shared a statement saying Fapson has been contacted in person, and the State Intelligence Bureau and the Nigeria Police Force have been petitioned to take up the matter.

“We have zero tolerance for any and all forms of harassment and violence,” Taxify wrote.

See the statement below:

Photo Credit: taxify.ng