Read Taxify’s Official Statement following Dorcas Shola Fapson’s Kidnap Experience

Taxify has released an official statement concerning the kidnap experience shared by actress Dorcas Shola Fapson on her Snapchat.
The actress had shared a story of how she was almost abducted by a taxify driver and was able to escape only after she emptied her pepper spray on her captor.
Taxify, on their official Instagram, shared a statement saying Fapson has been contacted in person, and the State Intelligence Bureau and the Nigeria Police Force have been petitioned to take up the matter.
“We have zero tolerance for any and all forms of harassment and violence,” Taxify wrote.
See the statement below:
Photo Credit: taxify.ng
Operation save the image of our brand. E pele
The question is do they do background checks on all their drivers. For example getting a police clearance n all
Background check sounds likely, police clearance unlikely due to poor data collection. And there will always be first time offenders who are not on the police list. I have heard and read several stories of abuse in other “advanced” countries where taxify and uber operate. And I dare say they probably have a more thorough screening system. It was just a matter of time before the Nigerian drivers begin to exhibit such traits. Let’s hope he is brought to book.
In Naija anyone can manoeuvre and get a police clearance. So leave that talk!
Taxify! hmmmm. I think BRT will do for now
Its well. Better the investigation is on going .its always good to hear from both sides. Was it a kidnap experience? How about the driver? Won’t it be better we hear his own side of the story? For clarity on this matter?
First I applaud taxify for responding quickly.
Second does Nigeria even have police clearance? How are our ladies even safe?
Taxify is the worst. They never respond to any complaints via email. I left my phone in a taxify few months ago and the driver refused to return my phone. He promised to drop it off but he never did . He later turned off my phone . I sent several emails and no response from them. i eventually went to their office. nothing has been done till today and the driver is still using the app.
That’s too bad. Since all eyes are on them at the moment, if they have a social media page go there to name and shame or post on yours and tag them. Add the driver’s details if you have it. If not thing else, it might save his next victim. Looks like negative press is the only language they understand.
Taxify is actually the worst, they respond weeks or months later. I had a terrible experience with a driver that literally harrassed me, he was unruly and very unprofessional, making personal comments and trying to get familiar in the most indecent and uncomfortable way ever, I felt so violated all through that ride, I just wanted to get down at the nearest place to my destination, I decided to give him a low rating (a two star) at the end of the trip which I actually haven’t done since I started using Uber and Taxify and the likes. Only for me to receive a range of calls and hate filled texts, calling me all sorts of names in the book, even going as far as to threaten to return to the destination he dropped me and wait for me to beat me up and rape me, it was traumatizing to read . I immediately contacted Taxify via email and it took them WEEKS to respond (note that this driver continued harassing me with different numbers for a week) and when they finally responded, even after I showed them screenshots and gave them time stamps of the trip, they said they were inviting the driver for a “retraining”, I was so livid and deleted the app. And for the driver I had to deal with the situation myself, I contacted a military friend of mine who called him and threatened him, that’s how I had peace .
We should not make nigeria look bad here, because in Europe and other conutries all this taxi thing is not 100% safe. In europe you will not belive what is happening, we just have to pray for safety before living Home and cover yourself with the Blood of Jesus, thats all. God bless Nigeria in Jesus Namen Amen
who is making Nigeria look bad………….we stating the obvious. In Europe if anything of such happend everyone that has gone through will also express their feelings>
So because it is also not safe in those countries we have to condone the violence, threats of violence and indecent harassments?
Rather than try to excuse these faults why not proffer solutions like the company responding faster and better to allegations not published on social media
you see you ehn, you’re either wilfully ignorant or plain silly. We are talking about the safety of passengers and you’re talking about not making Nigeria look bad
BN, please post the driver’s response. It’s on Instagram. Yes, we can’t be too careful but it would be very unfair if the driver is actually innocent.
I agree BN you should post his response. I also feel he is innocent and Dorcas might have exaggerated her story.
Ps: Dorcas don’t come here and lay your eggs under my comment.
Your comment is probably one of the stupidest things I’ve seen on this site, and there have been a lot. Why would anyone make up a story like this and to what benefit?
Classic case of women expressing something they’ve experienced and that experience being belittled. I don’t want to hear any stupid explanation from this driver. What more do you people need as evidence? He locked the doors and dragged her to a location far away from her drop off point. So she should show us her pant after he raped her or what? Please stop typing trash here.
What else is there to explain? What will it take for you people to believe women when we speak on sexual harassment . I weep for Nigeria. This country is going no where.
@irritated by stupidity, I hope it’s your gross stupidity you are irritated by?
– why do you think it is impossible for women to falsely accuse men of rape/ sexual harassment? What do they stand to gain right? Leverage when a deal goes sour or when things don’t go their way
There are false rape accusations, not every allegation is true
– what kind of judge listens to only one side?
– I watched that video and there is no substantial proof of harrasment, just towards the end that had her screaming in the dark (which may have been exaggerated, video doesn’t show shit)
– did she give her destination?
She may be correct, taxify guy might be some twisted psychopath but what bellanaija has done is unconscionable journalism
You give the public a clear picture of what happened by giving us both sides
Sentimental journalism is a total write off abeg
The evidence dorcas brought forward is not concrete enough to label the guy a rapist … it is possible she exaggerated
False rape accusation is real, it happens and it’s damaging
@Ella dumb as can be. Why would she make it up. Please check her snap chat she has posted chilling videos of the incident as it was occurring. Her using her pepper spray, him trying to choke her and taking her to an unknown location. Leaving his car to go open a gate at an unknown area.
Please use sense
Personally, my experience with Taxify drivers have been really good compared to Uber drivers. All that I have met were really courteous and quiet (I don’t like chit chat) I give them 5 star all the time. So I don’t think it’s fair to generalize. But we all should be very careful o. Thank God she had pepper spray. Who knows what would have happened?
Yet,I am not comfortable with that way taxify management handle the matter, here are what they should have done, to block the drivers account and access to the app. is not sound very good to me.For taxify management, blocking the driver is no right, how do they come to the conclusion that the driver is guilty of the allegation,they should ask police to invite both of them, interrogate them,maybe there is a disagreement between both of them.I am saying it categorically that, there is something that lady haven’t let us know about what relly happened,she too might be rude to the driver and the driver doesn’t might not patient and report to taxify, and out of drivers anger, he might not take it lightly with her.
If you know the meaning of terms and conditions you would comprehend taxifys decision. Apart from whether he planned to rape miss Dorcas or not, locking the doors against a passangers wish and driving her to a non disclosed unrequested location is a breach of contract and that alone is enough to sack his a–. He scared her and put her through emotional trauma at least that is proven as true. Life is not over, he should continue as normal cab. Taxify at least should remain less risky
how Nigerians are so religious yet so evil amazes me. See how this one man now is destroying the hard work of the owner of Taxify. Thank God Dorcas is British and carries pepper spray cuz average Nigerian woman doesn’t carry pepper spray or know anything about self defense.
Bellanaija upload the driver’s statement and DSF’s video she recorded, that driver is a lying piece of s—, I have just finished watching the video she recorded.
Shola fall hand abeg. Them de kidnap you, you de Snapchat. Wehdone ma
BellaNaija has refused to post the accused driver’s response and Ms DSF’s shit video evidence.. You lots aren’t being fair. All one sided
There is more to this story that meets the eyes.
BN it is only right to followup this story. The driver in question has released a statement and it will be nice to publish it. Madam Dorcas isn’t stating the true fact… her video evidence only confirms the guys statement and contradicts hers. It seems this was a case of destination disagreement turned to show of power by Dorcas. In the video, she muted the guys speech and even threatened him that ” he will see tomorrow’. Lets analyse the evidence we have out there;
– Which kidnapper will leave his car keys in the ignition and go to open a gate? leaving his prey in the car..
– You took the key from the ignition and waited patiently for him to come back and tussled over his car key!! which led to the pepper spray. while a sensible and first response for a victim would have been to use the key to wind the car windows down and open the door from outside assuming he truly used child lock.
– in the said video from her, it can be clearly seen that the guy was asking for his key back with the car door opened! of course she muted that part, but body language is clear. Your kidnapper and purported rapist opened the door where you were seated and you guys had a discussion which you muted and then pepper sprayed him…. very fishy,… very fishy….
Kidnap and rape is not something to joke with……. it is real out there. Dorcas seems to just want to jump on the bad wagon to say ” Me Too” and to ‘show’ the guy what she is made of. She wasn’t a victim of those accusations. Mr taxify,,,, after investigations…. please sue her and destroy whatever is left of her career!!
Watch the video very well. You would see glims of light on which is an indication some people might still be awake. If it was really reap she would have ran away or more so scream. Someone that was about raping her and you could still stand and say ‘ we will see tomorrow’ ‘don’t come near me’. Its an indication there must have been a fracas before the incident. Come to think of it…why would you want to go somewhere without a destination? That even the driver had to call for another taxified. That’s the same person she’s calling a rapist. How does it add up. Abeg # justice4henry joor.
BN you deleted my comments on where ladies can buy pepper spray. Well done!
Lol BN and biased reporting….. shallow reporting…… when a cool kid feels slighted and thinks she has to have her way she frames the poor chap. #Justicefohenry. when your ‘video evidence basically sells and rats you out as a liar….. Awon Oshi!
Tosyn, I called both numbers and they rang off.
Calling with my caller ID hidden (being careful, you know?) so please pick up when you see an unknown number. Cheers.
All the taxify drivers are coming out to support their own even with all the evidence. Sorry for all of you, because this is the beginning of the end for you unprofessional drivers.
Am so taxified all the way baby. You guys are awesome. For people that are blind..keep being blind. All they know is rape and kidnap. Dorcas needs a met with a psychiatrist. What she needs is a brain cell. #justice4henry
this girl… must everyone believe you?
I finally watched the video.
all I can deduce is that you have an evil spirit with the curses ( which is meaningless by the way) you are just placing on yourself and … well, you know the others.
for the guy, if you ever read this, if your hands are clean, just kneel down and hand her to God.
…you have an evil heart.
Just a case of things getting the f**** out of hand real quick. Guys the rape accusations are happening out here