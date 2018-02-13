BellaNaija

“Black Panther” takes NYFW! Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Ryan Coogler spotted at Welcome to Wakanda Showcase

13.02.2018

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Actors Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o attend the Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome to Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase at Industria Studios on February 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marvel)

The “Black Panther” squad stepped out during New York Fashion Week to attend the Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda NYFW Showcase on Monday night (February 12) at Industria Studios in New York City.

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Ryan Coogler, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira and more were spotted at the event.

The NYFW event featured 10 designers who contributed custom-made apparel, jewelry and footwear for the movie, which was auctioned off tonight to raise money to support the Save the Children charity.

Black Panther will be released in theaters this Friday, February 16!

See photos from the event below.

Lupita Nyong’o

Dania Gurira

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Slick Woods

Leomie Anderson

LaQuan Smith

Wale Oyejide

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Letitia Wright

Winston Duke

Broderick Hunter

Nicole Atieno

Precious Lee

Shaun Ross

Elisa Johnson (L) and EJ Johnson

Lupita Nyong’o (L) and Douriean Fletcher

Ryan Coogler (R), Zinzi Evans

Check out some pieces from the collection.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy | Jemal Countess

5 Comments on "Black Panther" takes NYFW! Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Ryan Coogler spotted at Welcome to Wakanda Showcase
  Udegbunam Chukwudi February 13, 2018 at 9:58 am

    What is EJ wearing bikonu? Fashion people oh

    Anon February 13, 2018 at 10:57 am

      It’s EJ being EJ! 😀

    wifematerial February 13, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      she is transitioning to a woman…………………..

  Xplorenollywood.com February 13, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Oh Lord let this movie be interesting oh! I am sooooooo looking forward to it, not only cause of the African aspect but cos its Marvel! Praying seriously!

  Mrs chidukane February 13, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Let EJ just go and get the surgery done. He looks so scary.

