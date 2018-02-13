“Black Panther” takes NYFW! Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Ryan Coogler spotted at Welcome to Wakanda Showcase

The “Black Panther” squad stepped out during New York Fashion Week to attend the Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda NYFW Showcase on Monday night (February 12) at Industria Studios in New York City.

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Ryan Coogler, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira and more were spotted at the event.

The NYFW event featured 10 designers who contributed custom-made apparel, jewelry and footwear for the movie, which was auctioned off tonight to raise money to support the Save the Children charity.

Black Panther will be released in theaters this Friday, February 16!

See photos from the event below.

Check out some pieces from the collection.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy | Jemal Countess