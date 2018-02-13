BellaNaija

Happy Birthday Lexine! Adaeze & Joseph Yobo’s Daughter is One Today + Read the Testimony about her Birth

13.02.2018

Today is the birthday of Adaeze Yobo and Joseph Yobo‘s youngest child, Lexine. She turns one today and her mum has shared several lovely photos, shot by Bisola Ijalana of  @M12photography.

Talking about the birthday girl, Adaeze shared the amazing testimony about her birth.

She wrote:

Ist scan showed it was Fibroid, 2nd scan (diff. hospital) showed it was Fibroid and pregnancy but an incomplete abortion (whatever that means) but that I had to flush yu out, which I (thought) i did.
A week later, i still felt sick so I called the Dr. and I was scheduled to surgically complete removal of the remaining tissue.

On my way going, the holy spirit directed me to go to another hospital which I did and was told you were still inside and I had no Fibroid. instead of being happy, i cried and worried whether to keep you or not, worried if you will be normal after all the drugs n all. look at you now baby girl.

See more photos of the birthday girl below.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/chiefadaezeyobo 

9 Comments on Happy Birthday Lexine! Adaeze & Joseph Yobo's Daughter is One Today + Read the Testimony about her Birth
  Rukky February 13, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Awww.. happy bdae pretty… hmm all these medical officers and their diagnostics.. may the Almighty protect us all. Amiin

    58 Reply
  ejogene February 13, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Happy Birthday cute, cute, cute girl. Children are gift from God! irrespective of what the Doctors says! enjoy your day!

    14 Reply
    Wonderwall February 13, 2018 at 8:28 pm

      I thought they were the result of biology and its entails.

      I do wish God would stop ‘gifting’ children to abusive and neglectful parents.

      3
  Ify February 13, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Happy birthday cutie.

    P.S 1st, 2nd & 3rd doctors opinion is very important.

    15 Reply
  adelegirl February 13, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Wow! What an amazing testimony! Awesome God. The Yobos are such a good looking family. God bless them.

    9 Reply
  Viv February 13, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Baby girls are always strong on d womb.this God is too much.Happy birthday daughter of zion.fulfill your days in Jesus Name Amen

    7 Reply
  marlee February 13, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    I love love the whole natural hair. take heeds ladies.

    5 Reply
  Ada February 13, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Wow! God is faithful, happy birthday cute baby

    4 Reply
  love February 13, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    AWW HE WILL ALWAYS SAY NWA GA ABIA UWA GA ABIA UWA. HAPPY BDAY PRETTY AGEL.

    3 Reply
MENU BellaNaija