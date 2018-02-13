Happy Birthday Lexine! Adaeze & Joseph Yobo’s Daughter is One Today + Read the Testimony about her Birth

Today is the birthday of Adaeze Yobo and Joseph Yobo‘s youngest child, Lexine. She turns one today and her mum has shared several lovely photos, shot by Bisola Ijalana of @M12photography.

Talking about the birthday girl, Adaeze shared the amazing testimony about her birth.

She wrote:

Ist scan showed it was Fibroid, 2nd scan (diff. hospital) showed it was Fibroid and pregnancy but an incomplete abortion (whatever that means) but that I had to flush yu out, which I (thought) i did.

A week later, i still felt sick so I called the Dr. and I was scheduled to surgically complete removal of the remaining tissue. On my way going, the holy spirit directed me to go to another hospital which I did and was told you were still inside and I had no Fibroid. instead of being happy, i cried and worried whether to keep you or not, worried if you will be normal after all the drugs n all. look at you now baby girl.

See more photos of the birthday girl below.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/chiefadaezeyobo