Happy Birthday Lexine! Adaeze & Joseph Yobo’s Daughter is One Today + Read the Testimony about her Birth

Today is the birthday of Adaeze Yobo and Joseph Yobo‘s youngest child, Lexine. She turns one today and her mum has shared several lovely photos, shot by Bisola Ijalana of @M12photography.
Talking about the birthday girl, Adaeze shared the amazing testimony about her birth.
She wrote:
Ist scan showed it was Fibroid, 2nd scan (diff. hospital) showed it was Fibroid and pregnancy but an incomplete abortion (whatever that means) but that I had to flush yu out, which I (thought) i did.
A week later, i still felt sick so I called the Dr. and I was scheduled to surgically complete removal of the remaining tissue.
On my way going, the holy spirit directed me to go to another hospital which I did and was told you were still inside and I had no Fibroid. instead of being happy, i cried and worried whether to keep you or not, worried if you will be normal after all the drugs n all. look at you now baby girl.
See more photos of the birthday girl below.
Photo Credit: Instagram.com/chiefadaezeyobo
Awww.. happy bdae pretty… hmm all these medical officers and their diagnostics.. may the Almighty protect us all. Amiin
Happy Birthday cute, cute, cute girl. Children are gift from God! irrespective of what the Doctors says! enjoy your day!
I thought they were the result of biology and its entails.
I do wish God would stop ‘gifting’ children to abusive and neglectful parents.
Happy birthday cutie.
P.S 1st, 2nd & 3rd doctors opinion is very important.
Wow! What an amazing testimony! Awesome God. The Yobos are such a good looking family. God bless them.
Baby girls are always strong on d womb.this God is too much.Happy birthday daughter of zion.fulfill your days in Jesus Name Amen
I love love the whole natural hair. take heeds ladies.
Wow! God is faithful, happy birthday cute baby
AWW HE WILL ALWAYS SAY NWA GA ABIA UWA GA ABIA UWA. HAPPY BDAY PRETTY AGEL.