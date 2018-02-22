BNRSVP Events this Weekend!

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.

Scroll through to see.

Club 57’s Lagos Polo Tournament Cliqn’on the Night

Date: Friday, February 23, 2018.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi.

AXA Mansard’s Breast Cancer Seminar

Date: Friday, February 23rd, 2017.

Time: 9.00 am.

Venue: Banquet Hall, Agural Hotel, Opposite Defence Headquarters Area 8, Garki, Abuja.

Daraja – My African Corner Career Fair

Date: Friday, February 23 – Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Registration: HERE

R.S.V.P presents African Heritage Week

Date: Friday, February 23 – Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Time: 9 PM & 6 PM respectively.

Venue: R.S.V.P Poolside, 9, Eletu Ogabi, Victoria Island Lagos.

Joy Project 2018

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. An Evening With Omawumi

In this month of love, List Entertainment in conjunction with Hard Rock Cafe presents “An Evening with Omawumi.”

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Time: 10 AM.

Venues: 66, Oduduwa Way, Ikeja G.R.A Lagos; Plot 723 CAD, Zone B04, Umaru Dikko Street, Off Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi; 41A Evo Road, G.R.A Phase 1, Port Harcourt.

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Time: 8 AM.

Heritage Adoption Support & Advocacy Group's Picnic Date for Adoptees Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Clear Essence California Spa & Wellness Resort, 13 Alexander Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Veuve Clicquot Lagos Polo Tournament

Date: Saturday, February 24 & Sunday, February 25, 2018.

The Chronicles of Ushbebe

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2018.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites.

Kugali Kickstarter Launch

Date: Monday, February 26, 2018.

Time: 7 PM.

Invest

Can you join @richardobahor for “Invest” a networking event about investment opportunities in Tech Start up, Real Estate and Art.

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2017.

Venue: Citygroup Building (33rd floor), 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London.

Floral Fusion Collection

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2017.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: 4th Floor, Dunes Centre, 44 Agunyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja.

Mind to Mind: Alternative Solutions to Unemployment

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island.

Sweet Kiwi’s Bloggers Taster Session

Exciting news to brighten your day. Sweet Kiwi will be having a taster’s session for bloggers and it would be awesome if you could join us. We have a new variety of yummy flavours such as; Red velvet cupcake, Black Panther, Hazel nut and many more, specially designed to delight your taste buds.

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

Time: 12pm.

RSVP: digital@somesolutions.online