#BNRSVP Events this Weekend!

22.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.

Scroll through to see.

Club 57’s Lagos Polo Tournament Cliqn’on the Night

Date: Friday, February 23, 2018.
Time: 10 PM.
Venue: Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi.

AXA Mansard’s Breast Cancer Seminar

Date: Friday, February 23rd, 2017.
Time: 9.00 am.
Venue: Banquet Hall, Agural Hotel, Opposite Defence Headquarters Area 8, Garki, Abuja.

Daraja – My African Corner Career Fair

Date: Friday, February 23 – Saturday, February 24, 2018.
Registration: HERE

RSVP African Heritage WeekR.S.V.P presents African Heritage Week

Date: Friday, February 23 – Saturday, February 24, 2018.
Time: 9 PM & 6 PM respectively.
Venue: R.S.V.P Poolside, 9, Eletu Ogabi, Victoria Island Lagos.

Joy Project 2018

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.
Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

An Evening With Omawumi
In this month of love, List Entertainment in conjunction with Hard Rock Cafe presents “An Evening with Omawumi.”

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bridge City Fertility Centre Forum

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.
Time: 10 AM.
Venues: 66, Oduduwa Way, Ikeja G.R.A Lagos; Plot 723 CAD, Zone B04, Umaru Dikko Street, Off Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi; 41A Evo Road, G.R.A Phase 1, Port Harcourt.

House on the Rock’s Annual Women’s Retreat

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.
Time: 8 AM.
Venue: The Rock Cathedral, Lekki.

HASAAG AdoptionHeritage Adoption Support & Advocacy Group’s Picnic Date for Adoptees

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Clear Essence California Spa & Wellness Resort, 13 Alexander Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Veuve Clicquot Lagos Polo Tournament

Date: Saturday, February 24 & Sunday, February 25, 2018.

The Chronicles of Ushbebe

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2018.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites.

Kugali Kickstarter Launch

Date: Monday, February 26, 2018.
Time: 7 PM.

Invest
Can you join @richardobahor for “Invest” a networking event about investment opportunities in Tech Start up, Real Estate and Art.

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2017.
VenueCitygroup Building (33rd floor), 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London.

Floral Fusion Collection

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2017.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: 4th Floor, Dunes Centre, 44 Agunyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja.

Mind to Mind: Alternative Solutions to Unemployment

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2018.
Time: 10 AM.
Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island.

Sweet Kiwi’s Bloggers Taster Session
Exciting news to brighten your day. Sweet Kiwi will be having a taster’s session for bloggers and it would be awesome if you could join us. We have a new variety of yummy flavours such as; Red velvet cupcake, Black Panther, Hazel nut and many more, specially designed to delight your taste buds.

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2018.
Time: 12pm.
RSVP: digital@somesolutions.online

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

