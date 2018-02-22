BellaNaija

Kehinde Smith, Idia Aisien, Timini Egbuson celebrate National Froyo Day at Sweet Kiwi

22.02.2018

Sweet KiwiToyosi Etim Effiong, Stephanie Coker, Kehinde Smith, Taje Prest, Toju Foyeh, Nnenna Okoye, Timini Egbuson, Tiffany and Stephany, Abimbola Craig, Afua Osei, Idia Aisien, and so many others came in to celebrate the International FroYo Day at Sweet Kiwi!

National Froyo Day was celebrated on Tuesday, February 6th at all Sweet Kiwi locations. Ehime Eigbe Akindele, the founder of Sweet Kiwi Yoghurt used the day as an opportunity to celebrate 7 years of her entrepreneurial journey and nurturing her brilliant idea of a healthy treat being available.

The day started off on a very cheerful note with the school; Starfield Montessori School, influencers and regular customers experienced a whole new world at Sweet Kiwi as they tried new and superb flavours of FroYos for free! It was even a bigger and better experience for the guests as they got served by their celebrity crushes. The Influencers and celebrities themselves could not get a hang of the day as they enjoyed creating their own mix and recipes which will be available at all Sweet Kiwi locations for a month.  Timini named his own mix “Taste Timini”, Idia named hers the “Naughty chocolate.”

Sweet Kiwi did not leave out the top-notch media houses and influencers that couldn’t make it down to any of the stores in Lagos as special deliveries were made all around Lagos to platforms such as  BellaNaija, Pulse Nigeria, Genevieve Magazine, Kamdora, Media Room Hub, Fomo Lagos, Diydose, Akin Faminu, Sisi Yemmie, and many more.

Influencers:

Idia Aisien

Sweet Kiwi

Sweet Kiwi

Kehinde Smith

Nnenna Okoye

Taje Prest

Timini

Timini and Adeola Ariyo

Timini and Ehime

Timini and a fan

Timini and Idia

Idia, Taje, Timini and Toyosi

Toju Foyeh

Toyosi Ettim Effiong

Toyosi and Adeysoile

Abimbola Craig and Nowe Isibor

Tiffany and Stephanie

Tiffany, Stephanie and their mom

Sweet Kiwi nurses, Nowe Isibor, Ehime and Abimbola Craig

Guests:

Starfield Montessori School:

Sweet Kiwi Staff:

Ehime Aigbe Akindele, Founder of Sweet Kiwi

Yoghurt!!!

Ambiance:

4 Comments on Kehinde Smith, Idia Aisien, Timini Egbuson celebrate National Froyo Day at Sweet Kiwi
  • Lily Chic February 22, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    Great fotos. Their yogurt is simply amazing. This is one Naija brand that impresses.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Tokunbo February 23, 2018 at 12:01 am

    This looked like a lot fun. I want Froyo!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ephi February 23, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Lovely pictures.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Jane February 23, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Beautiful pics, delicious yogurt! Keep it up Sweetkiwi

    Love this! 1 Reply
