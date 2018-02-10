Want to Enjoy an Exclusive Dinner with Simi? Don’t Miss this Edition of ‘Valendine in ICM’ | Friday, February 16th

The season of love is once again upon us and Ikeja City Mall is once again excited to present another edition of Valendine in ICM. This time around, the super talented Simi will be performing live at the Casper & Gambini‘s restaurant in Ikeja. How about some good music and some good food to complement that. Surely a good idea. So join us on Friday, February 16th with your partner, family and friends as we celebrate Valentine the best way we know how at your choiced destination.

Date: Friday, February 16th, 2018

Time: 6.00 pm

Venue: Casper & Gambini’s, Ikeja, Lagos.

Want to be treated as a VIP guest during the Valendine gig come February 16th? Not a problem. All you need to do is shop up to the value of N20,000 in any store in ICM, drop your evidence of purchase with your contact details at the three drop boxes placed at the three entrances into the mall. There will be special gifts from Krispy Kreme and Baileys, plus a VIP treatment from one of the favourite restaurants; Casper & Gambini’s. Six winners will be selected, contacted and sent invites on Valentine’s Day.

This event is supported by Casper & Gambini’s, Krispy Kreme and Baileys.

