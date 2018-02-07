BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The #10kGang! Tiwa Savage, Kaffy, Gbenro Ajibade turn up as 7UP debuts #10kChallenge at the Lagos City Marathon

11.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

In preparation for the 2018 Lagos City Marathon, 7UP called on Nigerians from all walks of life to join the 10km race aka #10kgang it was in one word, “amazing”, with lots of Lagosians turning up.7UP

7UP

Today, the #10kgang turned up in thousands to #RunDiff with 7up at the 10 km race start point: Ikoyi – Lekki link bridge.

7UP excited runners in the #10kgang with a pre-race event designed to get them pumped and motivated to take on the #10kChallenge. There were lots of celebrities like Kaffy, Enyinna Nwigwe, Gbenro Ajibade, Anuel Modebe, Bolanle, Leslie Okoye, Beverly Osu, Wofai Fada, Bryan Okwara, Nedu and many more on ground to keep them hyped.

The 42km racers were not left out as they were cheered on and kept refreshed by 7UP all the way to the finish line.

In the end, the winners of both the 10KM and 42KM races in the male and female categories were rewarded.

Performances by Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Sound Sultan, Mr. Real and other amazing artistes kept the participants excited as they made it to the finish line.

Overall, the introduction of the #10kGang by 7UP has given regular Nigerians a chance to truly be a part of the Lagos City Marathon and #RunDiff

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija