The Magical TY Bello covers ThisDay Style Magazine

Renowned Photographer and gospel singer TY Bello is the latest star to grace the cover of ThisDay Style Magazine.

TY shared the cover of the magazine on her Instagram page accompanied with a few words.

She wrote:

This feels soooo good .. to be celebrated at home by @thisdaystyle .. they’ve been family for almost 12 years and I’m so humbled by this . This is my 3rd @thisdaystyle cover and for me it says a lot .. the covers have always come at very pivotal points in my journey .. the first one in 2006 when I took the crazy leap to be a full time portrait photographer and shoot nothing else .. that may sound like nothing now but at the time ..you had to be all things to all men to make it in my field .. the second time was also important ..

That whole year was tough .. I just wanted to be a Mum and it just wasn’t working and many days felt really dark .. the cover was like sunshine .. Gods pat on my back saying .. see daughter how beautiful you look .. I’ve made you beautiful.. and will make it things beautiful in my time .. my goodness .. He absolutely did.. Now this one has come at another major point .. discovering afresh who I really am.. that God made me a mother indeed ..not just to my children but to the many people I’ll be given the opportunity to inspire ,mentor and learn from.Look at theses beautiful portraits for instance . ..

Photographed by two talented ladies who work with me @adelodun_ and @the_olayide .. I’m so proud of you both .. you know I hate being photographed but you guys made me enjoy this ..grateful for how hard you work cuz you know we just go and go..epele.. modupe .. Eku Ise ooo.. 😍😍thank you @olabeautie for coming at such short notice and hooking up my makeup .. making me feel so pretty .. and to the stylist of life @janemichaelekanem .. you’re the most patient talented visionary I’ve met . Thank you for rocking this shoot . I look forward to more amazing collaborations .. can’t wait .

Most importantly I want to thank the team at thisday style for being so awesome to work with . And for always encouraging me the way you do .I’ts been such a joy working with you .may God grant us more beautiful and creative years together.