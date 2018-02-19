The Maltavator Challenge Train stopped in Lagos & the Turnout was Massive

Lagosians had an electrifying experience at the Maltavator Challenge on Saturday as they came out en masse to show why the city is the centre of excellence. Registration started as early as 7.00 am with over 2000 excited consumers registering for a chance to be one of the 10 contestants to represent Nigeria at the Maltavator Challenge International TV show.

As the contestants prepared to take on the challenge, the Malta Guinness team was on ground to fuel their greatness with the goodness of Malta Guinness- packed full with energy giving vitamins B1, B2, B3 and B6 to turn the Malta Goodness into Greatness. There was so much fun and excitement in the air as the contestants engaged in a series of physical and mentally tasking challenges with included the Maltavator Obstacle course, the Gladiator Duel, the Ball Pool Treasure Hunt and the Maze contest.

The Finalists; Stanley Babalola, Oge Nwabueze, Evans Edeha-Ideji, Igboecheonwu Jane Fransisca, Opanubi Toyosi and James James, who proved they were physically strong and mentally fit were crowned the true Maltavators for Lagos city. The final ten (10) contestants to represent Nigeria in the forthcoming Pan- African TV show will now be shortlisted from the finalists from Benin, Enugu and Lagos auditions- the lucky ten (10) Contestants will be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the event; the Brand Manager, Malta Guinness and Premium Non-Alcoholic Drinks- Ifeoma Agu said “The Maltavator challenge has been very fulfilling across the different cities we have been to and the turnout in Lagos is really overwhelming. This proves to us that Nigerians are very passionate Go-Getters and Malta Guinness will continue to be that brand that fuels their Can-do spirit to greatness. The Maltavator challenge TV show is a platform that challenges Africans to unleash their Can do spirit with optimism and reach for greatness.

The Maltavator Challenge is a Pan African TV show which will have Forty (40) contestants from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and Ethiopia to compete in mentally and physically challenging obstacle courses for a chance to win $20,000 and fantastic prizes. Nigeria will play host to all the 40 Contestants as this Eleven Episode TV show will be shot in Nigeria and would air across 52 African TV stations from April 2018.

