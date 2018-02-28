BellaNaija

Old things shall Pass Away… Wofai acquires New Whip 👏

Popular Nigerian comedian Wofai is celebrating the arrival of her new car. She shared this news on her Instagram page explaining that she was saying goodbye to her old Honda and welcoming an Inifinity.

She shared photos of the new car on her Instagram page and wrote:

Old things shall pass away 😂. And all things shall become new 🚘… goodbye to my bent Honda that. Welcome my darling infinity. I’m grateful 😁

See photos below:
Congratulations to her!

Photo Credit: Instagram – @wofaifada

