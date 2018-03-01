Birthday Girl! Toyin Lawani celebrates Birthday with themed Photoshoot

Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani is a year older today and in true fashion, the entrepreneur has shared photos posing in different stylish looks to celebrate her big day.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @tiannahsplaceempire
Picture 5; WakandaForever 🙅🏽♀️⚔️🖤🖤
WHat is the theme?
Wakada theme
So Over the Top… these Zzzzzelebrities na wa o.
Queen of tacky! Still reppin in her “tacky kootoor”
Love the outdoor shots…
Happy birthday to you ma, llnp age gracefully
She is actually a talented designer BUT the styling, photography and weird poses let the whole shoot down. Playing the right notes but in the wrong order.
Tacky as usual
Tacky as usual
Who told her any of this was a good idea.
She would have started and ended with the 4th pix.