Birthday Girl! Toyin Lawani celebrates Birthday with themed Photoshoot

01.03.2018 at By 12 Comments

Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani is a year older today and in true fashion, the entrepreneur has shared photos posing in different stylish looks to celebrate her big day.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @tiannahsplaceempire

12 Comments on Birthday Girl! Toyin Lawani celebrates Birthday with themed Photoshoot
  • Marsala March 1, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Picture 5; WakandaForever 🙅🏽‍♀️⚔️🖤🖤

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • King Bae March 1, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    WHat is the theme?

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Preshhh March 2, 2018 at 1:17 am

    So Over the Top… these Zzzzzelebrities na wa o.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • BlueEyed March 2, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Queen of tacky! Still reppin in her “tacky kootoor”

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Waka Pass March 2, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Love the outdoor shots…

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Ara March 2, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Happy birthday to you ma, llnp age gracefully

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Na me talk am March 2, 2018 at 10:41 am

    She is actually a talented designer BUT the styling, photography and weird poses let the whole shoot down. Playing the right notes but in the wrong order.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Mee March 2, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Tacky as usual

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Mee March 2, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Tacky as usual

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • A.D.A. March 2, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Who told her any of this was a good idea.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Freemind March 2, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    She would have started and ended with the 4th pix.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  Post a comment

