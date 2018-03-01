African Butter! Bonang Matheba is a River Goddess 😍

South African media personality Bonang Matheba was in Nigeria for a couple of days recently and before she left, she couldn’t help but team up with renowned photographer George Okoro to achieve, what we can simply call in her own words, magic.
Muse: @bonang_m
Location: Usama Dam
Photographer: @georgeokoro
Hair & Makeup: @solangehairandbeautyshop
Set Design: @theweddingguruu
Wardrobe: @dzynbabe
Nothing new here….photo-shopped to high heavens as usual….
Wish the poses and outfits were softer and more romantic.
“Softer”, “more romantic”…
You mean you prefer to see a picture that sexualizes her?
What is wrong with her confident stance and self-assured pose?
I wouldn’t have been surprised if this was coming from a man. But a fellow woman? Hmm…
Ese miss me with the baloney! How the hell does “softer” and “more romantic” equal to sexualized?
To top it up, you add that because she’s a woman she’s supposed to automatically like every thing women do. Really?
I agree with the OP. I would have love a softer look as well. The poses and stance make her look weird.
Gosh those American third wave “feminists” are really doing a good job spreading their garbage oh.
Bless you @Jummy. There’s nothing wrong with looking up the meaning of a word. Romantic does not equal sexualize. I’m not a man droid. I must not like everything women do.
whimsical. i had the same thought. i wish the outfit was more whimsical.. more sheer material- chiffon, voile, lace.. something anything. less makeup maybe or a different type of makeup. dewy sunkissed look. a more relaxed pose.. she should have been languid, just going or posing with the flow of the water, not forced or anything.. just a woman in her own natural element be it awkward (if that would have been the result) or whatever came of it…
i loved the what they did to the canoe etc but ahh, maybe less flower too in some pictures so the flowers were at the base of the canoe like it was on a riverbed or something..
look at my go. lmaoo all that reading mills and boon has paid ooo! lmaoo
@ese- she doesn’t mean romantic in that sense *sigh* lool
Enough with the applique flower crap ugh
meaning ogbanje hahahahahah
normalize our spirituality!!!!
fine canoe abi na boat
Luv it.!!!!!!!!!!
Bonang is sure beautifull.
Seriously…. This is too vain and there is no depth to it.
Bleh bleh ! Just ok!
Yea softer and more romantic would have worked . The decor with flowers and the colors yellow and pink needed more softness and less of a hard stance…
All I see is Usuma dam..who
Sat Guru Maraji will definitely love these…
It sure doesn’t get any more plastic than this. Ooooooog I am going to puke !
The flowers made it softer. Any more and it would just be a bit too kuch
Much… And kush
I’m yet to get the hype about this girl. They’re many SA ladies that are more beautiful than her without even trying: Minnie Dhalmini, Boity, Nandi Madida and many more are way prettier and peng.
Na wa o. These comments.
I thought the pictures were magnificent! Such brilliance!
Gorrrrr-jessssss!
I don’t even have one thing to say against it, just stunning!