African Butter! Bonang Matheba is a River Goddess 😍

01.03.2018 at By 20 Comments

South African media personality Bonang Matheba was in Nigeria for a couple of days recently and before she left, she couldn’t help but team up with renowned photographer George Okoro to achieve, what we can simply call in her own words, magic.

Muse: @bonang_m
Location: Usama Dam
Photographer: @georgeokoro
Hair & Makeup: @solangehairandbeautyshop 
Set Design: @theweddingguruu
Wardrobe: @dzynbabe

20 Comments on African Butter! Bonang Matheba is a River Goddess 😍
  • Preshhh March 1, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Nothing new here….photo-shopped to high heavens as usual….

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane March 2, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Wish the poses and outfits were softer and more romantic.

    Love this! 49 Reply
    • Ese V March 2, 2018 at 1:50 am

      “Softer”, “more romantic”…
      You mean you prefer to see a picture that sexualizes her?
      What is wrong with her confident stance and self-assured pose?
      I wouldn’t have been surprised if this was coming from a man. But a fellow woman? Hmm…

      Love this! 78
    • Jummy March 2, 2018 at 6:49 am

      Ese miss me with the baloney! How the hell does “softer” and “more romantic” equal to sexualized?

      To top it up, you add that because she’s a woman she’s supposed to automatically like every thing women do. Really?

      I agree with the OP. I would have love a softer look as well. The poses and stance make her look weird.

      Gosh those American third wave “feminists” are really doing a good job spreading their garbage oh.

      Love this! 139
    • Mrs chidukane March 2, 2018 at 11:00 am

      Bless you @Jummy. There’s nothing wrong with looking up the meaning of a word. Romantic does not equal sexualize. I’m not a man droid. I must not like everything women do.

      Love this! 20
    • whocares March 2, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      whimsical. i had the same thought. i wish the outfit was more whimsical.. more sheer material- chiffon, voile, lace.. something anything. less makeup maybe or a different type of makeup. dewy sunkissed look. a more relaxed pose.. she should have been languid, just going or posing with the flow of the water, not forced or anything.. just a woman in her own natural element be it awkward (if that would have been the result) or whatever came of it…
      i loved the what they did to the canoe etc but ahh, maybe less flower too in some pictures so the flowers were at the base of the canoe like it was on a riverbed or something..
      look at my go. lmaoo all that reading mills and boon has paid ooo! lmaoo
      @ese- she doesn’t mean romantic in that sense *sigh* lool

      Love this! 15
  • Confuzzled March 2, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Enough with the applique flower crap ugh

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • olorire March 2, 2018 at 2:14 am

    meaning ogbanje hahahahahah

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • tunmi March 2, 2018 at 3:40 am

    normalize our spirituality!!!!

    fine canoe abi na boat

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • tessa March 2, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Luv it.!!!!!!!!!!
    Bonang is sure beautifull.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • How March 2, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Seriously…. This is too vain and there is no depth to it.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Justsaying March 2, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Bleh bleh ! Just ok!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Amaka March 2, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Yea softer and more romantic would have worked . The decor with flowers and the colors yellow and pink needed more softness and less of a hard stance…

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • King bey March 2, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    All I see is Usuma dam..who

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Autoprincess March 2, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Sat Guru Maraji will definitely love these…

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Bowl March 2, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    It sure doesn’t get any more plastic than this. Ooooooog I am going to puke !

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • tunmi March 2, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    The flowers made it softer. Any more and it would just be a bit too kuch

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • tunmi March 2, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      Much… And kush

      Love this! 8
  • Jay March 3, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I’m yet to get the hype about this girl. They’re many SA ladies that are more beautiful than her without even trying: Minnie Dhalmini, Boity, Nandi Madida and many more are way prettier and peng.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Judgejudyjudy March 3, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Na wa o. These comments.
    I thought the pictures were magnificent! Such brilliance!
    Gorrrrr-jessssss!
    I don’t even have one thing to say against it, just stunning!

    Love this! 8 Reply
