BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Britain building New Prison Wing in Kirikiri to Transfer Nigerian Prisoners

08.03.2018 at By 12 Comments

Britain building New Prison Wing in Kirikiri to Transfer Nigerian Prisoners

Britain’s Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson

The United Kingdom has revealed plans to build a new 112-bed wing in Kirikiri Maximum Prison, Lagos, to transfer Nigerian prisoners, according to a new report by Reuters.

The new wing reportedly costs about ￡700,000 and complies with the United Nations standard which makes it easier for Britain to transfer prisoners under an agreement signed with Nigeria in 2014.

Upon completion, eligible prisoners serving their sentences in Nigeria or Britain will be transferred back to their respective countries to complete their jail terms.

The new wing is a matter of necessity as Nigerian prisons are suffering from severe strain in population. The Port Harcourt prison especially, which was designed to hold 800 inmates, is currently bursting with close to 5,000, about 3,700 of which have been awaiting trail for close to 3 years.

British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson revealed that they have placed tenders and identified a supplier to conduct the building project at Kirikiri. The project will be funded from Britain’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, which has an annual budget of more than 1 billion pounds.

The British Government has however not disclosed the number of inmates that will be transferred upon completion of the prison wing.

12 Comments on Britain building New Prison Wing in Kirikiri to Transfer Nigerian Prisoners
  • Noma March 8, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    You do know that this new wing will be used for Nigerian VIP prisoners aka paying guests. The UK prisoners will join the ranks on the main prison.

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • TheRealist March 8, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    LMAO! All those claiming to be on extended “studies” in Jandon will be exposed.

    Love this! 34 Reply
    • Mee March 9, 2018 at 7:45 am

      And that makes you happy? Wawu.

      Love this! 25
    • Dayo March 9, 2018 at 8:18 am

      @Nawu, y not? That’s how ex-UK convict James Ibori returned to become Governor and robbed Delta State – before of course returning for further studies. LOL!

      Love this! 15
    • Dayo March 9, 2018 at 8:19 am

      Meant @Mee…😂

      Love this! 3
  • word March 9, 2018 at 5:36 am

    Can they please build it themselves. If possible sef bring their own bricklayers, before Buhari’s cow will swallow the money. How will message reach Jand now?!

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Ottawa Queen March 9, 2018 at 6:56 am

    The moment they get transferred, that’s the end of the prison term for some. They will be released that same week.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Dust March 9, 2018 at 7:14 am

    they want to build prisons while other countries are building infrastructure and helping in the development of other countries…

    they never meant well for Nigerians and never ever mean well for anyone..

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • Mama March 9, 2018 at 10:39 am

      Thank you my friend. That is the long and short of it.

      Love this! 11
    • bubu March 9, 2018 at 11:20 am

      do Nigerians mean well for themselves

      Love this! 42
    • 9ja March 10, 2018 at 7:19 am

      @Dust, why don’t you build your own infrastructure? SMH

      Love this! 4
  • Dust March 10, 2018 at 7:42 am

    @bubu, not everyone means well for themselves, they have their own vices and the ethnic nations living within Nigeria also have their own issues.

    @9ja, the previous generation did not prepare this generation and future generations to be “engineering independent”… we have built most of the infrastructure in Nigeria but Nigeria’s rate of infrastructural development is slow so Nigeria needs and pays for external help.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija