Britain building New Prison Wing in Kirikiri to Transfer Nigerian Prisoners

The United Kingdom has revealed plans to build a new 112-bed wing in Kirikiri Maximum Prison, Lagos, to transfer Nigerian prisoners, according to a new report by Reuters.
The new wing reportedly costs about ￡700,000 and complies with the United Nations standard which makes it easier for Britain to transfer prisoners under an agreement signed with Nigeria in 2014.
Upon completion, eligible prisoners serving their sentences in Nigeria or Britain will be transferred back to their respective countries to complete their jail terms.
The new wing is a matter of necessity as Nigerian prisons are suffering from severe strain in population. The Port Harcourt prison especially, which was designed to hold 800 inmates, is currently bursting with close to 5,000, about 3,700 of which have been awaiting trail for close to 3 years.
British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson revealed that they have placed tenders and identified a supplier to conduct the building project at Kirikiri. The project will be funded from Britain’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, which has an annual budget of more than 1 billion pounds.
The British Government has however not disclosed the number of inmates that will be transferred upon completion of the prison wing.
You do know that this new wing will be used for Nigerian VIP prisoners aka paying guests. The UK prisoners will join the ranks on the main prison.
LMAO! All those claiming to be on extended “studies” in Jandon will be exposed.
And that makes you happy? Wawu.
@Nawu, y not? That’s how ex-UK convict James Ibori returned to become Governor and robbed Delta State – before of course returning for further studies. LOL!
Meant @Mee…😂
Can they please build it themselves. If possible sef bring their own bricklayers, before Buhari’s cow will swallow the money. How will message reach Jand now?!
The moment they get transferred, that’s the end of the prison term for some. They will be released that same week.
they want to build prisons while other countries are building infrastructure and helping in the development of other countries…
they never meant well for Nigerians and never ever mean well for anyone..
Thank you my friend. That is the long and short of it.
do Nigerians mean well for themselves
@Dust, why don’t you build your own infrastructure? SMH
@bubu, not everyone means well for themselves, they have their own vices and the ethnic nations living within Nigeria also have their own issues.
@9ja, the previous generation did not prepare this generation and future generations to be “engineering independent”… we have built most of the infrastructure in Nigeria but Nigeria’s rate of infrastructural development is slow so Nigeria needs and pays for external help.