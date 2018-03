Nigerian superstar artist Davido is currently touring the continent on his 30 Billion Africa Tour where he is touching majorly Francophone countries.

He and his crew performed in Niamey, Niger last night and as usual, it was energetic and thrilling.

Davido shared a video of the show which started with himself and the crew praying before they took to the stage. He also took time out to wish his personal disc jockey DJ ECool a happy birthday.

Watch the video below: