DNA by Iconic Invanity unveils Spring/Summer 2018 Collection “Afro Neo-Plasticism”

The jarring use of bright colours and rich embellishments which parent brand Iconic Invanity does so well, clearly has been transmitted to the diffusion DNA by Iconic Invanity headed by 19-year-old Destiny Nwadire.

For Spring/Summer 2018, the pieces are colourful and energetic each taking a minimum of 6 weeks to create, with bold patterns, as always, more geometric than others but still maintaining a pretty, girly touch.

To hear her describe the inspiration behind the colours, cuts and patterns so that it all falls oh-so-lightly into an Afro Neo-plasticism theme is to understand what makes this collection totally stand out.

In 2012, Nancy Nwadire founded Iconic Invanity as a reflection of her African heritage with luxury pieces that cater to the elite, Destiny decided to launch the DNA label to reach a wider audience as an affordable line with the same dedication to vibrant design and well-made clothing but a larger and youthful focus on everyday fashion.

For the co-designer who made her runway debut at Lagos Fashion Design Week in 2014, Destiny was inspired by the neo-plasticism movement pioneered by the Dutch artist Mondrian that involves horizontal and vertical lines as well as primary colours. She has applied this to her design by creating minimalist pieces but also always keeping in line her African origins adding a touch of colour, embroidery and hand bead work, thus creating a hybrid Afro- neoplasticism movement.

This collection is the quintessential day to night range with jackets, skirts, tops and dresses for all occasions, looks can be dressed up or down depending on the taste of the consumer. It has fast become a favourite for leading fashion ladies including Yummie Ogbebor, Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade and Uche Pedro.

The patterns are the most obvious element that makes this DNA by Iconic Invanity collection out on its own. The clothes are not flirty, rather elegant and measured. And it is a rare pleasure to find a young designer who can translate such magnificence to the attraction of a younger audience.

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Brand: @dna_byiconicinvanity

Photography: ASIKO | @Asiko_Artist

Artwork: Christopher Adeogun-Phillips | @chrizyap

Model:@liiissha

Makeup: @keishadesvingnes

Accessories:@islacampbellmilinery

SEE MORE AMAZING CONTENT ON WWW.BELLANAIJASTYLE.COM