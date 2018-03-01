Hey BellaNaijarians! WIN 1 Ticket to Attend #9to5Chick’s “Running in Heels Conference” Tommorow

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Yet another BellaNaija giveaway is here! Again, one lucky BellaNaijarian will win a ticket to attend the Running in Heels Conference.

Date: 2nd March, 2018

Time: 9AM

Venue: Four Points by Sheraton, Oniru.

To win, you will need to tell us the reason why you want to attend and also leave the link to your LinkedIn page in the comment section.

A winner will be selected at random among the correct answers.

The competition officially kicks off now and will close at 6PM today, 1st of March.

Please Note:

-Winner must be based in Lagos

-Winner must be willing to pick up their ticket at the venue.

Other Ts&Cs apply.