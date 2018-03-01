Hey BellaNaijarians! WIN 1 Ticket to Attend #9to5Chick’s “Running in Heels Conference” Tommorow

Hey BellaNaijarians,
Yet another BellaNaija giveaway is here! Again, one lucky BellaNaijarian will win a ticket to attend the Running in Heels Conference.
Date: 2nd March, 2018
Time: 9AM
Venue: Four Points by Sheraton, Oniru.
To win, you will need to tell us the reason why you want to attend and also leave the link to your LinkedIn page in the comment section.
A winner will be selected at random among the correct answers.
The competition officially kicks off now and will close at 6PM today, 1st of March.
Please Note:
-Winner must be based in Lagos
-Winner must be willing to pick up their ticket at the venue.
Other Ts&Cs apply.
We have to put our LinkedIn page in the comment section? Yeah, right. Nope!
I would love to attend this conference because I believe it would be vital and quite insightful for my career journey. There are also a lot of career oriented questions that i would have loved to ask, which i believe would be addressed at this conference. Hopefully i win the free ticket, and i can do a write up of my key learning afterwards!
I seek every opportunity to grow, and learn new ways to make it in my chosen career. This presents a very good opportunity to get all the necessary information I can to help me develop my career, as well as network with like minds. My LinkedIn page is https://www.linkedin.com/in/onyinye-ibelegbu-6a34564a
Hello Bella!
I sent a comment earlier on but i think it got deleted! I would really love to attend this because i am quite pleased at the lineup of the speakers, and i believe they would be really inspirational to me.! Thank You!
As a pioneer in creating a strong community for women in the university to help navigate their years in school, giving them a voice and cultivating the next generation of leaders and influencers across Africa, it will be a great opportunity to be a part of this event which will help improve our learning, development and networking culture.
Learning from (and also networking with other participants) knowledgeable women in different fields will definitely be a plus in our decision making and scale opportunities for brand placement.
Please read more about me here https://www.linkedin.com/in/ugo-ogadi-0a4a91b0/ .I look forward to your response.
Many thanks
Hello BN Team, Super late entry but I’ll still give it a shot!
Attending this conference will be an opportunity to learn from great women across diverse industries. How they have gotten to where they are, their successes, challenges they have faced and how what keeps them fired up to keep smashing the glass ceilings! I’m inspired and mentored by a couple of the women that are billed to speak and some I’m learning of for the first time. I’m sure it will be a wonderful learning experience!
Linkedin page here: http://bit.ly/2tbgm0I
Thanks in advance!