Connect with us

Career

Ayo Mairo-Ese, Nneka Eneli, Busola Odusanya Make 9to5Chick’s Top 100 Career Women In Africa

Career Events

Take Your Business to the Next Level with She Leads Africa's High Growth Coaching Program | Apply Here

Career

Women In Africa is Accepting Applications for the WIA Young Leaders 2023 Program

Career Inspired

RovingHeights shortlisted for the 2023 London Book Fair (LBF) International Excellence Awards

Career

Apply Now: Canon's Student Development Programme for Aspiring Photojournalists is Back

Career News

Applications Now Open for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes Prize Competition for African Entrepreneurs

Career Features

Blessing Okebe: How to Build a Personal Brand While Maintaining Your Privacy

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Order Delicious, Handcrafted Cakes & Treats from Feyi's Delight for Your Next Event!

Career

And the Winner for the March '23 Edition of #BNShareYourHustle is..

Career Features

Sola Amadi: The Emotional Angle of Change Management

Career

Ayo Mairo-Ese, Nneka Eneli, Busola Odusanya Make 9to5Chick’s Top 100 Career Women In Africa

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

9to5Chick, a career development platform for Africa’s most ambitious women has broadened its horizon from its former focus on Nigeria to recognize the outstanding work and remarkable achievements of mid and senior-level female professionals across Africa. 

The platform’s top 100 career women list had focused on celebrating only Nigerian women in its former editions. In the latest installment, it takes it up a notch by recognizing the voices and impact of African women in the corporate sector who are defying the odds and disrupting the status quo in their industries.

Drawing inspiration from the theme of the 2023 International Women’s Day, ‘Embrace Equity’, the latest edition features women from 5 African regions across 18 countries who have been evaluated based on the influence of their role, their impact, including giveback initiatives both within and outside their careers, documented thought leadership, and career achievements. 

The breakdown of the representation from the different African regions consists of West Africa (64), East Africa (16), Southern Africa (16), North Africa (3), and Central Africa (1).

This evaluation was carried out by an independent advisory panel also known as the judges comprising Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer at YT Talent Officer, Osayi Alile, CEO of Aspire Coronation Trust, Funke Amobi, Regional Head of People & Culture Nigeria & West Africa Standard Bank Group, Nkiru Olumide – Ojo, Africa Regions Executive Head, Marketing Corporate Communications & CSI at Standard Bank Group, and Tewa Onasanya, Founder/CEO of Exquisite Magazine Services Ltd.

The president of the 9to5Chick, Glory Edozien PhD, “We are proud to celebrate African women on the continent working in the corporate sector. We believe that this list goes beyond celebrating these women, but is also wholly inspirational to women across Africa and the diaspora. It’s not only about the power of the African woman but her drive, and her contributions on the continent. Our goal is to amplify the voices of these women who have achieved so much but may not have received the recognition they deserve. We hope that this recognition will inspire more women to pursue their dreams, break barriers, and make a positive impact in their communities.”

See the list below: 

  1. Audrey Abakah

SME, Agency banking and Partnership / Absa, Ghana

  1. Catherine Mwakasitu

Head of Finance and Operations/Financial Sector Deepening Tanzania, Tanzania

  1. Carol Ariyibi

Head, Corporate Transformation/ARM Holding Company Ltd., Nigeria

  1. Andrea Quaye

Snr Director, Global Category Lead – Coffee, The Coca-Cola Company, South Africa

  1. Linda Obi

 Head of Global Operations, Zenith Chain, Nigeria

  1. Cany Jobe

Director of Exploration and Production, Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, Gambia

  1. Vuyo Henda

Chief Marketing Officer, Spur Corporation, South Africa

  1. Mary Ojulari

Managing Director, Weststar Associates Limited(Mercedes-Benz Nigeria), Nigeria

  1. Rita Opiah

General Manager,  Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments, Nigeria

  1. Nneka Eneli

Director of Outsourcing, Workforce Group, Nigeria

  1. Sophie Okonkwo

Tech HR, Microsoft, Nigeria

  1. Kelechi Mbah

Chief Marketing Officer,  Digital Jewels Limited, Nigeria

  1. Faustina Fynn-Nyame

Executive Director for Africa, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Kenya

  1. Ayo Mairo-Ese

Anchor, Arise News, Nigeria

  1. Arit Okpo

CNN African Voices Changemakers, Nigeria

  1. Busola Odusanya

Senior Attorney (In-House Counsel), ExxonMobil, Nigeria

  1. Dr. Olukemi Olugbade

Medical Epidemiologist, Public Health Physician, Nigerian Ministry of Defence, Nigeria

  1. Dr. Adetola Salau

Senior Special Assistant on Education to the Governor, Lagos State,  Lagos State Government, Nigeria

  1. Eloho Omame

Partner, TLcom Capital LLP, Nigeria

  1. Eve Banda

Executive Head, People & Marketing,  Hollard Insurance, South Africa

  1. Ezinne Anosike

Head, People & Culture,  Stanbic IBTC Bank, Nigeria

  1. Farida Bedwei

Principal Software Engineer, Microsoft, Ghana

  1. Folarinle Akinrinola

Indirect Channels Director, sub-Saharan Africa,  GE Healthcare, Nigeria

  1. Hadiza Adukonu

Vice President, Corporate Development, West Titan Energy Nigeria

  1. Ibukun Abidoye

Executive Vice President, Chocolate City Music, Nigeria

  1. Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu

Chief Marketing Officer,  Heirs Insurance, Nigeria

  1. Juliet Okene

Payroll Benefits Manager, Total Energies

Nigeria

  1. Jumoke Aleoke-Malachi

Head Talent Management, WEMA Bank, Nigeria

  1. Jumoke Fajemirokun

Partner, ENR Advisory, Nigeria

  1. Kai Orga

MD, ARM Investment Managers, Nigeria

  1. Ladi Stephen

Country Director/USAID Global Health Supply Chain Program – Procurement and Supply Management, Angola

  1. Lola Aworanti

Chief Digital Officer, FBNQuest, Nigeria

  1. Lucy Wairimu

Director of People and Culture,  Mercy Corps, Kenya

  1. Mariama Wurie

Education Consultant and Communications Consultant, The World Bank. Sierra Leone

  1. Mojisola Olurotimi

People Operations Business Partner, Maruchi Global, Nigeria

  1. Nabila Aguele

Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Nigeria, Nigeria

  1. Nkem Offonabo

Head, Employee Service and Wellness/Premium Trust Bank, Nigeria

  1. Nthabi Motsoeneng

Marketing Director South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa at Pernod Ricard, South Africa

  1. Oge Maduagwu

West Africa Media Manager, Unilever, Nigeria

  1. Olufunke Baruwa

Program Officer,  Ford Foundation, Nigeria

  1. Oluwasola Obagbemi

Corporate Communications Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Meta, Nigeria

  1. Oluwatoyin Aralepo

Global Head of Finance, Program FP&A, Mastercard Foundation, Nigeria

  1. Zethu Dlamini

Chief Marketing Officer,  FNB Eswatini, Eswatini

  1. Vere Shaba

Carbon Monetisation Cluster, Built by Nature, South Africa

  1. Tolulope Osindero

Head, Legal & Compliance/Branch International, Nigeria

  1. Tolulope Ita

Country Manager / International Beverages Consultancy, Nigeria

  1. Tesi Rusagara

Managing Director / Kigali Innovation City, Rwanda

  1. Temitope Yusuff

Director, Internal Audit and Risk Management / IHS Towers, Nigeria

  1. Temi Dalley

Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)/Sterling Bank/, Nigeria

  1. Tega Onojaife

Sports Producer/Presenter / SMOOTH FM 98.1, Nigeria

  1. Tasha Mills

Director of People and Partnerships/NIYEL, Senegal

  1. Sylvia Mulinge

CEO / MTN Uganda, Uganda

  1. Prudence Masako

Country Director/CARE, Tanzania

  1. Patricia Luhanga

Corporate Affairs Manager/Electoral Commission of Zambia, Zambia

  1. Osasuyi Dirisu

Executive Director / Policy Innovation Centre, Nigeria

  1. Peace Nnabugwu

Renewable Energy Consultant / Energy Commission of Nigeria, Nigeria

  1. Ory Okolloh

Partner/Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures, Kenya

  1. Onemhinye Bayode

Senior Director – Strategy (Africa Middle East and South Asia)/ PepsiCo, South Africa

  1. Fatima Kyari Mohammed

African Union Permanent Observer to the United Nations, NY., Nigeria

  1. Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health,

OFFICE OF THE UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS, South Africa

  1. VERA KAMTUKULE

Minister of Tourism,  Malawi Government, Malawi

  1. CARINE TOURE YEMITIA

Regional Senior Procurement Officer,

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), COTE D’IVOIRE

  1. Dagmawit Moges

Director, Peace Fund Secretariat, African Union Commission, Ethiopia

  1. RAMATU ABDULKADIR

Head of Pharmacy Department, National Ear Care Centre, Kaduna, Nigeria

  1. Ifeoma Agu

Marketing Manager, International Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands, Diageo, Nigeria

  1. Dolapo Oshiegbu

Plant Manager, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Nigeria

  1. Ayodeji Ajibola

HR Director – Guinness Nigeria, Nigeria

  1. Nadia Ahmed

Councilor, New Voices Council, Apolitical Foundation, KENYA

  1. Niven Postma

Tutor, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), SOUTH AFRICA

  1. Ayodele Olojede

Group Head, Emerging Businesses Africa/ Access Bank Plc, Nigeria

  1. Lumun Amanda Feese

Technical advisor Ministry of mines and steel, Nigeria

  1. Rania Al Mashat

Minister of International Cooperation,  Egypt

  1. Noha El Ghazaly

Egypt Country Advisor,  Mediterrania Capital Partners, Egypt

  1. Shirley Tony Kum

Corporate Communications Manager, Vivo Energy Ghana, Ghana

  1. Praise (Dogah) Nutakor

Head of Communications and Partnerships – UNDP Ghana, Ghana

  1. Annette Kanora

Head of PR & Communications, Vodacom Tanzania, Tanzania

  1. Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana Holdings, Ghana

  1. Moky Makura

Executive Director, Africa No Filter, SOUTH AFRICA

  1. Keneiloe Molopyane

Scientific researcher, University of the Witwatersrand, South AFRICA

  1. Funke Jaiyesimi

Marketing Manager, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Nigeria

  1. Angela Mensah-Poku

Director of Digital and Commercial Operations, Vodafone Ghana, Ghana

  1. Angela Ndambuki

Regional Director Sub-Saharan Africa, International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Kenya

  1. Debra Mallowah

Vice President, East, and Central Africa Franchise, The Coca-Cola Company, Kenya

  1. Evelyne Dioh Simpa

Managing Director, WIC Capital, Senegal 

  1. Naomi Wanjiru Njeri Monobolou

Senior Programme Budget and Policy Officer / African Development Bank Group, Côte d’Ivoire

  1. Fathima Ebrahim

Head of Marketing, Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa, South Africa

  1. Jocelyn Muhutu Remy

Managing Director, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa

  1. Lilian Onyach

Head Consumer and High Net Worth, Stanbic Bank Kenya, Kenya

  1. Monali Shah

Board Advisor, Pixis, Nigeria

  1. Temitope Iluyemi

Senior Director, Procter & Gamble, Nigeria

  1. Yolanda Cuba

Group Regional Vice President Southern & East Africa, MTN Group, South Africa 

  1. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh

Strategic Partnerships and Multinational Corporations Lead Africa, Microsoft, Morocco

  1. FATOUMATA DORO

Managing Director Vlisco, Ghana

  1. ELIZABETH WATHUTI

Head of Campaigns and Daima Consortium Coordinator, Wangari Maathai Foundation, Kenya

  1. ANNA EKELEDO

Executive Director at AfriLabs Foundation, Nigeria

  1. CAREN WAKOLI

Interim Executive Director, Emerging Public Leaders, Kenya

  1. CHIDO CLEOPATRA MPEMBA

Special Envoy on Youth, African Union Chairperson & Cabinet, South Africa

  1. Jemimah Jatau

Consultant – Gender and Social Inclusion Consultant

USAID | Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program, Nigeria

  1. YAWA HANSEN-QUAO

Director, Ashesi University, Ghana

  1. Abena Osei-Poku

Managing Director,  Absa Bank Ghana Limited, Ghana

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php