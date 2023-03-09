Ayo Mairo-Ese, Nneka Eneli, Busola Odusanya Make 9to5Chick’s Top 100 Career Women In Africa

9to5Chick, a career development platform for Africa’s most ambitious women has broadened its horizon from its former focus on Nigeria to recognize the outstanding work and remarkable achievements of mid and senior-level female professionals across Africa.

The platform’s top 100 career women list had focused on celebrating only Nigerian women in its former editions. In the latest installment, it takes it up a notch by recognizing the voices and impact of African women in the corporate sector who are defying the odds and disrupting the status quo in their industries.

Drawing inspiration from the theme of the 2023 International Women’s Day, ‘Embrace Equity’, the latest edition features women from 5 African regions across 18 countries who have been evaluated based on the influence of their role, their impact, including giveback initiatives both within and outside their careers, documented thought leadership, and career achievements.

The breakdown of the representation from the different African regions consists of West Africa (64), East Africa (16), Southern Africa (16), North Africa (3), and Central Africa (1).

This evaluation was carried out by an independent advisory panel also known as the judges comprising Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer at YT Talent Officer, Osayi Alile, CEO of Aspire Coronation Trust, Funke Amobi, Regional Head of People & Culture Nigeria & West Africa Standard Bank Group, Nkiru Olumide – Ojo, Africa Regions Executive Head, Marketing Corporate Communications & CSI at Standard Bank Group, and Tewa Onasanya, Founder/CEO of Exquisite Magazine Services Ltd.

The president of the 9to5Chick, Glory Edozien PhD, “We are proud to celebrate African women on the continent working in the corporate sector. We believe that this list goes beyond celebrating these women, but is also wholly inspirational to women across Africa and the diaspora. It’s not only about the power of the African woman but her drive, and her contributions on the continent. Our goal is to amplify the voices of these women who have achieved so much but may not have received the recognition they deserve. We hope that this recognition will inspire more women to pursue their dreams, break barriers, and make a positive impact in their communities.”

See the list below:

Audrey Abakah

SME, Agency banking and Partnership / Absa, Ghana

Catherine Mwakasitu

Head of Finance and Operations/Financial Sector Deepening Tanzania, Tanzania

Carol Ariyibi

Head, Corporate Transformation/ARM Holding Company Ltd., Nigeria

Andrea Quaye

Snr Director, Global Category Lead – Coffee, The Coca-Cola Company, South Africa

Linda Obi

Head of Global Operations, Zenith Chain, Nigeria

Cany Jobe

Director of Exploration and Production, Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, Gambia

Vuyo Henda

Chief Marketing Officer, Spur Corporation, South Africa

Mary Ojulari

Managing Director, Weststar Associates Limited(Mercedes-Benz Nigeria), Nigeria

Rita Opiah

General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments, Nigeria

Nneka Eneli

Director of Outsourcing, Workforce Group, Nigeria

Sophie Okonkwo

Tech HR, Microsoft, Nigeria

Kelechi Mbah

Chief Marketing Officer, Digital Jewels Limited, Nigeria

Faustina Fynn-Nyame

Executive Director for Africa, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Kenya

Ayo Mairo-Ese

Anchor, Arise News, Nigeria

Arit Okpo

CNN African Voices Changemakers, Nigeria

Busola Odusanya

Senior Attorney (In-House Counsel), ExxonMobil, Nigeria

Dr. Olukemi Olugbade

Medical Epidemiologist, Public Health Physician, Nigerian Ministry of Defence, Nigeria

Dr. Adetola Salau

Senior Special Assistant on Education to the Governor, Lagos State, Lagos State Government, Nigeria

Eloho Omame

Partner, TLcom Capital LLP, Nigeria

Eve Banda

Executive Head, People & Marketing, Hollard Insurance, South Africa

Ezinne Anosike

Head, People & Culture, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Nigeria

Farida Bedwei

Principal Software Engineer, Microsoft, Ghana

Folarinle Akinrinola

Indirect Channels Director, sub-Saharan Africa, GE Healthcare, Nigeria

Hadiza Adukonu

Vice President, Corporate Development, West Titan Energy Nigeria

Ibukun Abidoye

Executive Vice President, Chocolate City Music, Nigeria

Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu

Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance, Nigeria

Juliet Okene

Payroll Benefits Manager, Total Energies

Nigeria

Jumoke Aleoke-Malachi

Head Talent Management, WEMA Bank, Nigeria

Jumoke Fajemirokun

Partner, ENR Advisory, Nigeria

Kai Orga

MD, ARM Investment Managers, Nigeria

Ladi Stephen

Country Director/USAID Global Health Supply Chain Program – Procurement and Supply Management, Angola

Lola Aworanti

Chief Digital Officer, FBNQuest, Nigeria

Lucy Wairimu

Director of People and Culture, Mercy Corps, Kenya

Mariama Wurie

Education Consultant and Communications Consultant, The World Bank. Sierra Leone

Mojisola Olurotimi

People Operations Business Partner, Maruchi Global, Nigeria

Nabila Aguele

Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Nigeria, Nigeria

Nkem Offonabo

Head, Employee Service and Wellness/Premium Trust Bank, Nigeria

Nthabi Motsoeneng

Marketing Director South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa at Pernod Ricard, South Africa

Oge Maduagwu

West Africa Media Manager, Unilever, Nigeria

Olufunke Baruwa

Program Officer, Ford Foundation, Nigeria

Oluwasola Obagbemi

Corporate Communications Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Meta, Nigeria

Oluwatoyin Aralepo

Global Head of Finance, Program FP&A, Mastercard Foundation, Nigeria

Zethu Dlamini

Chief Marketing Officer, FNB Eswatini, Eswatini

Vere Shaba

Carbon Monetisation Cluster, Built by Nature, South Africa

Tolulope Osindero

Head, Legal & Compliance/Branch International, Nigeria

Tolulope Ita

Country Manager / International Beverages Consultancy, Nigeria

Tesi Rusagara

Managing Director / Kigali Innovation City, Rwanda

Temitope Yusuff

Director, Internal Audit and Risk Management / IHS Towers, Nigeria

Temi Dalley

Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)/Sterling Bank/, Nigeria

Tega Onojaife

Sports Producer/Presenter / SMOOTH FM 98.1, Nigeria

Tasha Mills

Director of People and Partnerships/NIYEL, Senegal

Sylvia Mulinge

CEO / MTN Uganda, Uganda

Prudence Masako

Country Director/CARE, Tanzania

Patricia Luhanga

Corporate Affairs Manager/Electoral Commission of Zambia, Zambia

Osasuyi Dirisu

Executive Director / Policy Innovation Centre, Nigeria

Peace Nnabugwu

Renewable Energy Consultant / Energy Commission of Nigeria, Nigeria

Ory Okolloh

Partner/Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures, Kenya

Onemhinye Bayode

Senior Director – Strategy (Africa Middle East and South Asia)/ PepsiCo, South Africa

Fatima Kyari Mohammed

African Union Permanent Observer to the United Nations, NY., Nigeria

Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health,

OFFICE OF THE UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS, South Africa

VERA KAMTUKULE

Minister of Tourism, Malawi Government, Malawi

CARINE TOURE YEMITIA

Regional Senior Procurement Officer,

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), COTE D’IVOIRE

Dagmawit Moges

Director, Peace Fund Secretariat, African Union Commission, Ethiopia

RAMATU ABDULKADIR

Head of Pharmacy Department, National Ear Care Centre, Kaduna, Nigeria

Ifeoma Agu

Marketing Manager, International Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands, Diageo, Nigeria

Dolapo Oshiegbu

Plant Manager, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Nigeria

Ayodeji Ajibola

HR Director – Guinness Nigeria, Nigeria

Nadia Ahmed

Councilor, New Voices Council, Apolitical Foundation, KENYA

Niven Postma

Tutor, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), SOUTH AFRICA

Ayodele Olojede

Group Head, Emerging Businesses Africa/ Access Bank Plc, Nigeria

Lumun Amanda Feese

Technical advisor Ministry of mines and steel, Nigeria

Rania Al Mashat

Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt

Noha El Ghazaly

Egypt Country Advisor, Mediterrania Capital Partners, Egypt

Shirley Tony Kum

Corporate Communications Manager, Vivo Energy Ghana, Ghana

Praise (Dogah) Nutakor

Head of Communications and Partnerships – UNDP Ghana, Ghana

Annette Kanora

Head of PR & Communications, Vodacom Tanzania, Tanzania

Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana Holdings, Ghana

Moky Makura

Executive Director, Africa No Filter, SOUTH AFRICA

Keneiloe Molopyane

Scientific researcher, University of the Witwatersrand, South AFRICA

Funke Jaiyesimi

Marketing Manager, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Nigeria

Angela Mensah-Poku

Director of Digital and Commercial Operations, Vodafone Ghana, Ghana

Angela Ndambuki

Regional Director Sub-Saharan Africa, International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Kenya

Debra Mallowah

Vice President, East, and Central Africa Franchise, The Coca-Cola Company, Kenya

Evelyne Dioh Simpa

Managing Director, WIC Capital, Senegal

Naomi Wanjiru Njeri Monobolou

Senior Programme Budget and Policy Officer / African Development Bank Group, Côte d’Ivoire

Fathima Ebrahim

Head of Marketing, Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa, South Africa

Jocelyn Muhutu Remy

Managing Director, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa

Lilian Onyach

Head Consumer and High Net Worth, Stanbic Bank Kenya, Kenya

Monali Shah

Board Advisor, Pixis, Nigeria

Temitope Iluyemi

Senior Director, Procter & Gamble, Nigeria

Yolanda Cuba

Group Regional Vice President Southern & East Africa, MTN Group, South Africa

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh

Strategic Partnerships and Multinational Corporations Lead Africa, Microsoft, Morocco

FATOUMATA DORO

Managing Director Vlisco, Ghana

ELIZABETH WATHUTI

Head of Campaigns and Daima Consortium Coordinator, Wangari Maathai Foundation, Kenya

ANNA EKELEDO

Executive Director at AfriLabs Foundation, Nigeria

CAREN WAKOLI

Interim Executive Director, Emerging Public Leaders, Kenya

CHIDO CLEOPATRA MPEMBA

Special Envoy on Youth, African Union Chairperson & Cabinet, South Africa

Jemimah Jatau

Consultant – Gender and Social Inclusion Consultant

USAID | Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program, Nigeria

YAWA HANSEN-QUAO

Director, Ashesi University, Ghana

Abena Osei-Poku

Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana Limited, Ghana