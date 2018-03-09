Something Exciting is Coming to Lagos!💃 The first 300 Customers at the Krispy Kreme Launch get Goodies | Tomorrow, March 10th

Here’s some news that’ll bring more joy to your day…Krispy Kreme is coming to town people! That’s right. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be launching at Ikeja City Mall tomorrow, March 10th.

Date: Saturday, March 10th, 2018

Time: 10.00 am

Venue: Ikeja City Mall, Lagos

However, word on the street says the party starts tonight as there will be refreshments, music and more to welcome the first 300 customers who decide to start the queue for awesome doughnuts early. That’s right, the first 300 people in line at the launch will be walking away with mouth-watering prizes. You don’t want to miss it.

Sponsored Content