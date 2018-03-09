BellaNaija

Something Exciting is Coming to Lagos!💃 The first 300 Customers at the Krispy Kreme Launch get Goodies | Tomorrow, March 10th

09.03.2018 at By 3 Comments

Here’s some news that’ll bring more joy to your day…Krispy Kreme is coming to town people! That’s right. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be launching at Ikeja City Mall tomorrow, March 10th.

Date: Saturday, March 10th, 2018
Time: 10.00 am
Venue: Ikeja City Mall, Lagos

However, word on the street says the party starts tonight as there will be refreshments, music and more to welcome the first 300 customers who decide to start the queue for awesome doughnuts early. That’s right, the first 300 people in line at the launch will be walking away with mouth-watering prizes. You don’t want to miss it.

Follow @krispykremeng on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more details.

3 Comments on Something Exciting is Coming to Lagos!💃 The first 300 Customers at the Krispy Kreme Launch get Goodies | Tomorrow, March 10th
  • omo-iya March 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Welcome to western invention of artificial foods that puts you at risk for chronic diseases…diabetes, cancer, heart disease and co. Eat with caution!

  • Lovelyhannah March 9, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    The doughnut is nice but Sugar composition is way too high, doughnuts glazed with sugar, chocolate etc is not good for your health even if it’s coming from Obodo oyinbo. Stay clear of this health diminishing food #Dangerous

  • TheRealist March 10, 2018 at 6:05 am

    Krispy Krack!

    But some of you need to chill out. It’s not by force.

