Come Explore the New Possible! Join other Leather Enthusiasts at the Lagos Leather Fair | May 5th & 6th

The second edition of the Lagos Leather Fair, a leather networking platform founded by Femi Olayebi is scheduled to hold on 5th and 6th of May at the Federal Palace Hotel Lagos, Nigeria. Themed ‘The New Possible’, the fair will explore the massive potential within the Nigerian Leather Industry and sustainable ways of positioning the industry for real growth.

What to expect:

The Emerging Designers Competition : to encourage up-and-coming designers and give them an opportunity to showcase their work, the fair has incorporated ‘ The Emerging Designers Competition’ with cash rewards and mentoring opportunities.

Masterclasses

Creative Workshops

The Leather Roundtable: this conversation will focus on how Nigerian leather designers can access Nigerian leather and the pressing issue of ‘copycatting’, design protection and trademark.

Shopping opportunities: from over 50 leather exhibitors, ranging from footwear, handbags and furniture to small leather goods.

The Final Show: a documentary and a runway show.

Date: Thursday, May 5th & Friday, May 6th, 2018.

Venue: The Balmoral Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Lagos Leather Fair serves as an avenue for all stakeholders – private and public- along the leather value chain to connect the dots, and explore ways to find sustainable solutions within an industry with so much potential.

For more information about the fair, visit www.thelagosleatherfair.com

Media partners for #LLF2018 include; BellaNaija, YNaija, Nothing to do in Lagos, Business Day, TW Magazine, Genevieve Magazine, BeatFM and CoolFM.

