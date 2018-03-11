Lilian Esoro celebrates birthday with Friends Tania Omotayo, Freda Francis, Mabel Makun, Julie Pinnick

Actress Lilian Esoro celebrated her birthday this week and to mark the day, she and her close friends had several activities from a spa date to a dinner.

Her friends Freda Francis, Tania Omotayo, Mabel Makun, Julie Pinnick, Olivette Uju Okeke, Olajumoke Rahmat Popoola, Monique Samuel, Esther Esoro Onyemaenu were spotted at the dinner.

Lilian took to Instagram to express her gratitude about the love people had shown her on her birthday:

Firstly Thanks to my creator for a beautiful day. Thanks to everyone who made it a blast. My sisters. Y’all are super amazing. From mid night till this morning kai. Y’all blew me away the Surprise was so unreal. Kai. Thanks my love for making it so unreal ❤️❤️💖 To everyone who came out to celebrate with me thank you thank you ❤️❤️ And to everyone who called, prayed, sent a message, sent gifts, had me up on your pages, everyone who celebrated me. God will bless and uplift you and you shall all be celebrated as well. I felt the love. Thank you thank you thank you. I see and love y’all. God bless you.

See the photos below.