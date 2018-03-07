Want to Learn about Effective Parenting Styles? Make it a Date at This Present House with Pastor Tony Rapu | Saturday, March 10th

The Parenting on Purpose ministry of This Present House invites you to join Pastor Tony Rapu as he teaches on positive and impactful parenting styles. A panel of various experts will be on hand to highlight various issues such as digital media and the effect on our children, mental health, family matters and more.

Date: Saturday, March 10th, 2018.

Time: 8 am.

Venue: This Present House, The Dome, Freedom Way Lekki Phase 1.

FREE to attend but registration required.

Register at thispresenthouse.org/parenting and invite someone!

