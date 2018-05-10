Cardi B reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Girl | Listen on BN

Rapper Cardi B has revealed that she’s expecting a baby girl.

She made this known in an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show after the show host asked her the sex of her baby.

“I’m having a girl,” Cardi B replied.

When asked if a name has been picked, she replied in the affirmative, but asked Stern to interview her “dude” – Offset – for the name because she didn’t pick the name.

Listen below:

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella