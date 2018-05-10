“Jogodo” Controversy: All is Well between Tekno & Danfo Drivers

It appears all is well between Tekno and music duo Danfo Drivers – Mad Melon and Mountain Black – after the later claimed the former use elements of their song “Kpolongo” in his song “Jogodo” without their permission.
In an interview with Wazobia Max after their performance at The Headies over the weekend, the duo said Tekno is owing them and one of the reasons they were in Lagos was to tackle the issue.
Tekno has now shared a photo of himself and the duo on Instagram, with the caption: “Love 💚💛❤️ #slimdanfo”