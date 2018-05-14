BellaNaija

#RoadToRussia: NFF releases 30-man Provisional List for Russia 2018 World Cup

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has released a 30-man provisional list ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Expected names like John Mikel Obi and Victor Moses feature on the list, as well as Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa.

See the full list below:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Dele Ajiboye, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Defenders: William Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Shehu Abdullahi, Tyrone Ebuehi, Ola Aina, Elderson Echiejille, Brian Idowu, Stephen Eze.

Midfielders: John Mikel Obi, Joel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Etebo Oghenekaro, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Agbo, Mikel Agu.

Forwards: Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Junior Lokosa, Moses Simon, Simy Nwankwo.

