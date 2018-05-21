Offa Robbery: Police arrest 2 Wanted Suspects

2 of the suspects wanted for the robbery of 5 banks in Offa, Kwara State, have been arrested by the police, Punch reports.

The robbers had raided the banks, killing several people, with others reported wounded.

The robbers arrested, Kunle Ogunleye aka Arrow, and Micheal Adikwu, the dismissed Police Corporal, were among those whose CCTV photos were made public.

In a statement released by the police announcing the arrest, they said:

Following the publication of the pictures of the Offa banks’ robberies in the media, we have been getting several credible leads from the members of the public and as a result, the Intelligence Response Teams deployed by the IGP to Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states have been able to arrest two more gang leaders in the deadly bank robberies.

The police added that the others are still at large, and anyone with information should please step forward. They said:

Protection of the informant will be guaranteed by the Police and handsome rewards, in addition to the pledge of N5m by Kwara State Government await anyone whose information leads to the arrest of these wanted suspects.

Photo Credit: Punch