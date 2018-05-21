BellaNaija

Olisa Metuh collapses in Court

Former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh collapsed on Monday morning while in court, Punch reports.

This happened during his appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja where he is standing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He had reportedly been making his way to the dock when he collapsed.

Court attendants were said to have attended to him minutes later.

  Make I talk May 21, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Politicians and now having the DinoSyndrome when they have to face the law….

  Chibaby May 21, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Ever heard of the boy who cried wolf`? If you cry wolf too may times, the day the wolf actually comes and you cry, you will receive no reply!

  Dayo May 21, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Dino Melaye has competition for Nollywood’s new actor category…

