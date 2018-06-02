Ben Murray-Bruce thinks making the Super Eagles World Cup Kit in Aba Would have been a Better Idea

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has aired his opinion on the sold-out 2018 World Cup kit of the Nigerians Super Eagles.
The Nigerian world cup kit had sold out just minutes after it was made available for sale, and has been trending since then.
Writing on his Twitter, the senator said had the jerseys been made by a firm in Aba instead of Nike, it would have been better for the Nigerian economy. He wrote:
Just imagine if those 3 million Nigerian Super Eagles jerseys were made by a firm in Aba rather than @Nike. Aba tailors have the capacity to produce them. We just lost an opportunity to infuse at least $100 million into the Nigerian economy and provide jobs for our youths.
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 1, 2018
Later, the senator changed his mind, writing that if Nike had been persuaded to manufacture in Aba, everyone – both Nike and the Nigerian economy – would have benefitted. He wrote:
It is a win/win situation. If we persuaded @Nike to manufacture our team’s jerseys in Aba instead of Asia, we would all have benefited. Nike would make money from marketing, the Nigerian economy makes money from products made in Aba and our youths get jobs even if temporary.
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 1, 2018
What do you think?
That is so true! I’ve forever been a Supporter of Made in Nigeria Products!🙌💯🔥🐯
Oh shut up Ben! Is this the first Jersey Nigeria has ever worn?? Abi we have been going to WC in singlet? Why no noise then? There’s a reason why Nike is Nike. Don’t come and disrespect them by assuming anybody can do what they’ve done. Would it have been the same if it was made in Aba?? Only an illiterate will think making jerseys is just about ‘sewing’, go to tejuosho and buy material abi? Fed up of how Nigeria likes to think ‘we too can do it. No. You. Can not. Know when you are not upto something, decide if you can or move on to what you are upto. We will never have it all so be humble and sit down.
Thank you! Like why didn’t he suggest this all along? Now he’s looking for where to add his 2 cents. Were ur books printed in Aba? Ewu!
Says the one who printed his book in Aba????
Bye