Ben Murray-Bruce thinks making the Super Eagles World Cup Kit in Aba Would have been a Better Idea

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has aired his opinion on the sold-out 2018 World Cup kit of the Nigerians Super Eagles.

The Nigerian world cup kit had sold out just minutes after it was made available for sale, and has been trending since then.

Writing on his Twitter, the senator said had the jerseys been made by a firm in Aba instead of Nike, it would have been better for the Nigerian economy. He wrote:

Just imagine if those 3 million Nigerian Super Eagles jerseys were made by a firm in Aba rather than @Nike. Aba tailors have the capacity to produce them. We just lost an opportunity to infuse at least $100 million into the Nigerian economy and provide jobs for our youths. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 1, 2018

Later, the senator changed his mind, writing that if Nike had been persuaded to manufacture in Aba, everyone – both Nike and the Nigerian economy – would have benefitted. He wrote:

It is a win/win situation. If we persuaded @Nike to manufacture our team’s jerseys in Aba instead of Asia, we would all have benefited. Nike would make money from marketing, the Nigerian economy makes money from products made in Aba and our youths get jobs even if temporary. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 1, 2018

