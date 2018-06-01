Super Eagles Physiotherapist & Equipment Manager denied Austrian Visa for Pre-World Cup Camping

The lead physiotherapist and the equipment manager of Nigeria’s Super Eagles were both denied visa into Austria for the team’s pre-world cup final camping, Punch reports.

In a statement released by the NFF, it was revealed that the lead physiotherapist, Nnaemeka Anozie, and equipment manager, Chidi Ngoka, were denied visa by the Austrian Embassy.

Both Anozie and Ngoka are said to have been with the team for years, including all through the World Cup preparations.

The NFF wrote:

Several months ago, the Nigeria Football Federation concluded arrangements with the world-renowned Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, for the Eagles to put finishing touches to their World Cup programme there. They are billed to be there before flying to Yessentuki, the team base camp at the World Cup, on 11th June. Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor said that the lead physiotherapist, Nnaemeka Anozie; and Equipment Manager, Chidi Ngoka, were denied visas by the Austrian Embassy in Abuja. We are stunned by the action of the Austrian Embassy. How will the team cope without the physiotherapist and the equipment manager? Everyone is disappointed with this.