Dino Melaye Speaks Out After Alleged Abduction

Following Sen Ben Murray-Bruce‘s tweets on Thursday announcing the kidnap of Dino Melaye, the controversial legislator has released a statement assuring well wishers of his good health and intimating the public on what actually went down.

In a tweet, Dino revealed that he spent 11 hours “in the wilderness”. He shared:

I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!!

I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!! — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 27, 2018

Dino was headed to a court prompt in Kogi state when according to Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, he was abducted.

Photo Credit: @dinomelaye