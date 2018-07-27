BellaNaija

Dino Melaye Speaks Out After Alleged Abduction

27.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

Following Sen Ben Murray-Bruce‘s tweets on Thursday announcing the kidnap of Dino Melaye, the controversial legislator has released a statement assuring well wishers of his good health and intimating the public on what actually went down.

In a tweet, Dino revealed that he spent 11 hours “in the wilderness”. He shared:

I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!!

Dino was headed to a court prompt in Kogi state when according to Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, he was abducted.

Photo Credit: @dinomelaye

  • Cmbo July 27, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Go back to that wilderness. We forgot you went ‘missing’ until this tweet surfaced. Clown!

  • omomo July 27, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    the only escapee from kidnappers den without ransom ..well done o…please BN put up a post about what the poet chukwumerije said about the recent political defections ….

  • Baybie July 27, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Oga Dino the ACTOR!

  • Kay July 27, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Honestly, this country is a joke….

  • Kandé July 27, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Drama King.

