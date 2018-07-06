South Africa is a Place to Visit! West Africa Celebrities & Media Personalities explore KwazuluNatal & Durban and it is the most Amazing Experience

Get set! Ready! Take off… Ever wondered what adventures in South Africa could possibly hold? Well, say no more and explore South Africa through the eyes of your favorite celebrities from Nigeria and Ghana alongside OAPs also from Nigeria and Ghana as take on an adventure filled 8 days trip through South Africa.
The guests arrived the Kruger, Mpumalanga International Airport via connecting flight from Johannesburg after a 6-hour flight from Lagos/Accra and transferred to the Casa do Sol Resort. Casa do Sol Hotel and Resorts offers luxury accommodation, excellent facilities and a range of fun activities which makes it the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the beautiful lush gardens.
On this trip we have OC Ukeje, Abimbola Craig, Ifeanyi Attamah and Kayode Bakare from Nigeria and from Ghana, we have James Gardiner, Selly Galley, Caleb Elolo Adiomah and Caroline Sampson. Joining them on the trip are Elikplim Quaicoe and Idowu Oluwaseyi, the winners of the “Win a Trip to SA” competition which was carried out on Instagram 2 weeks earlier.
The itinerary promises non-stop fun and adventure for the guests. We are looking forward to seeing our faves take a jump off the big swing in Mpumalanga and go hiking through the Paranoma Route. They will also get the visit the historical Shangana Cultural Village and go shopping at the popular Victoria Street Market. There would also be activities such as Quad Biking, Segway and Rickshaw Rides in Durban.
And let us not forget, the guests would be live at Durban July, the annual horserace which happens to be one of South Africa’s biggest event yearly.
For more details on the variety of experiences, visit www.visitsouthafrica.net.
Follow the journey #MySaExperience #Nigeriameetsouthafrica #Ghanameetsouthafrica
Did you read to the end though? It is clearly written “Sponsored Content”.
till the end****
There 4 comments here yesterday BN . No wonder the traffic and the comments section of articles you post are empty . Readers are tired of your bias. Wow. Una weh don oh. SA is a danger place to go and no amount of celebrities endorsing it will make it safe
Bellanaija, you are a real d.i.s.g.r.a.c.e to Nigerian media. Whether you delete comments or not, we say NO to xenophobia which is what South Africa stands for. You guys really disgust me, I read the comments here yesterday and can’t see any reason why they were deleted, and yet you have the guts to be shouting get your PVC, height of hypocrisy.
Its like you’re just knowing BN. They have put me off commenting sef, most times I just waka pass
As for these cheap 10 kobo celebrities ready to sell their birthrights for cash, I smh. Endorsing a country where several of your own country people have been killed and no justice done.
No thanks … the average Nigerian is not welcome there… do a spread on yankare game reserve…… stop promoting people who hate you.
I don’t get why Nigerians are promoting a country where Nigerians aren’t safe. Forever misplacing our priorities, looking for short cuts and doing anything to party. This is all kinds of embarrassing.
Awoof dey run belle don’t be deceived.
Amazing ! This magazine is tone deaf. South Africa is not safe for Nigerians period. Why you would do this beats me. You want people to risk their life going to a place where you are being killed for sport. Highly insensitive and tacky too. So now South Africa have made known what we already suspected. They want our petrol dollars but not our people. Nigerians stay clear South Africa is a dangerous place especially for Nigerians.