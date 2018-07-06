South Africa is a Place to Visit! West Africa Celebrities & Media Personalities explore KwazuluNatal & Durban and it is the most Amazing Experience

Get set! Ready! Take off… Ever wondered what adventures in South Africa could possibly hold? Well, say no more and explore South Africa through the eyes of your favorite celebrities from Nigeria and Ghana alongside OAPs also from Nigeria and Ghana as take on an adventure filled 8 days trip through South Africa.

The guests arrived the Kruger, Mpumalanga International Airport via connecting flight from Johannesburg after a 6-hour flight from Lagos/Accra and transferred to the Casa do Sol Resort. Casa do Sol Hotel and Resorts offers luxury accommodation, excellent facilities and a range of fun activities which makes it the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the beautiful lush gardens.

On this trip we have OC Ukeje, Abimbola Craig, Ifeanyi Attamah and Kayode Bakare from Nigeria and from Ghana, we have James Gardiner, Selly Galley, Caleb Elolo Adiomah and Caroline Sampson. Joining them on the trip are Elikplim Quaicoe and Idowu Oluwaseyi, the winners of the “Win a Trip to SA” competition which was carried out on Instagram 2 weeks earlier.

The itinerary promises non-stop fun and adventure for the guests. We are looking forward to seeing our faves take a jump off the big swing in Mpumalanga and go hiking through the Paranoma Route. They will also get the visit the historical Shangana Cultural Village and go shopping at the popular Victoria Street Market. There would also be activities such as Quad Biking, Segway and Rickshaw Rides in Durban.

And let us not forget, the guests would be live at Durban July, the annual horserace which happens to be one of South Africa’s biggest event yearly.

For more details on the variety of experiences, visit www.visitsouthafrica.net.

