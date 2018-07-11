BellaNaija

Iranian Woman sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for removing Hijab

11.07.2018 at By 6 Comments

A file photo of a woman wearing a hijab (Photo by Dreamstime)

An Iranian woman has said she’s been sentenced to 20 years in jail for removing her hijab in protest.

According to The Independent, the woman, Shaparak Shajarizadeh, said the reason for her sentence was for “opposing the compulsory hijab” and “waving a white flag of peace in the street.”

The news is yet to be confirmed by Iranian officials, although this wouldn’t be the first time women have been arrested for removing their hijabs.

20 women were reportedly arrested back in February for removing their hijabs in a campaign known as “White Wednesdays.”

Photo Credit: Dreamstime

  • Dee July 11, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Another man made tradition that’s suffocating….

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Rukky July 11, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    If this story is true, I must say it is wrong in all ramifications. Yes I wear hijab, wearing of hijab is stated in the Quran, in as much it is required of every muslim woman to do so, there is no compulsion in religion, that is what my islam tells me. are the iranian officials saying there are no women of other faiths in iran? I believe extremism runs in every human organisation and some people just like to interpret the scriptures to suit their selfish desires. May the Almighty safeguard us all. Amiin.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • lumka July 11, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    I thought muslim women said Hijab is their choice?

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • Engoz July 11, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      Lol.
      People don’t get it that, for one to argue based on choice, there has to be absence of consequences that endangers you if you don’t go by the rule. Someone points a gun to your head to do something and you want us to believe it’s your informed choice when you do it? I myself go shout I love hijab, lmao. Please my sister you are not fooling anybody. Just do your religion and forget ‘choice’.

      Love this! 8 Reply
  • Mama July 11, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Me and my own head again?! And those of you who enjoy bashing feminist will come and say women are not oppressed in many societies. My own is, I wish many of these rules also applied to men, I bet you they’d have become extinct a long time ago.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Dd July 13, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Religion is a destroyer of destinies.. what has scarf got to do with sin ??? …and intellectual s still follow this sorta religion

    Love this! 2 Reply
