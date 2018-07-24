BellaNaija

Oshiomhole says he won't lose "sleep one minute" over Defectors | BellaNaijaNational Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has described the senators who defected from the party as “big masquerades.”

The Cable reports that Oshiomhole said this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Tuesday.

15 senators had defected from the APC to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the plenary on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole, speaking to reporters, described them as “so-called big masquerades with very little or no electoral value.”

The thing going on is that we have a lot of so-called big masquerades with very little or no electoral value.

I insist that I will not miss a sleep one minute over machinery activities. I have said and I want to repeat, this business of governance must be driven by men and women of honour.

If the only motivation is personal interest, what is the need for me, what have I gained, if that is the basis, the earlier for those in this business for personal gain return to where they belong, the better.

The party that I am privileged to chair is not worried at all, we are not disturbed, I am not going to miss my sleep.

Go to the campaign, check the electoral results you will find that a lot of those who claimed to have decamped on a good day, the votes they got that made them members of the senate, our president got much more votes in their constituencies. So, we are not fooled at all.

  • nene+ July 24, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Hahahahahahahahahahhahahahahaaaaaaaaa E pain am well well.

    • FasholasLover July 26, 2018 at 3:09 am

      Good to see you are back on here. We await the start of stripping Buhari and his gang of ill prepared novices naked in the market square.

  • nene+ July 24, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    This one hit 😖Adams below the belt🤕😪😥😢😰😫. Your evil broom has been destroyed.

  • keke driver July 24, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    There’s currently an operation “Burn your brooms” currently happening in Kano, I hope you sleep well tonight tho….lmao

