Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sam Adeyemi, Ubong King at Niyi Adesanya’s Leadership Bootcamp to mentor Business Executives

Several business leaders and young management executives drawn from different organizations across Nigeria gathered in Lagos for the Niyi Adesanya Leadership Bootcamp in Lagos. The boot-camp was hosted at Eko Hotel & Suites by foremost Nigerian public speaker and leadership expert, Niyi Adesanya and his Fifth Gear Consulting.

The two-day intense mentoring session was helmed by an array of top professionals in Human Resources, ICT, Filmmaking, Management, Yoga Instructor/ Trainer and Faith among others.

Some of the speakers include Sam Adeyemi, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ubong King, Emmanuel Utomi, Ivie Martins Ogbonmwan and Iwu Akinyoyenu while singers, Ese and Evelle punctuated the programme with breezy music.

—————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content