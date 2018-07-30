BellaNaija

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sam Adeyemi, Ubong King at Niyi Adesanya’s Leadership Bootcamp to mentor Business Executives

RMD during a session

Several business leaders and young management executives drawn from different organizations across Nigeria gathered in Lagos for the Niyi Adesanya Leadership Bootcamp in Lagos. The boot-camp was hosted at Eko Hotel & Suites by foremost Nigerian public speaker and leadership expert, Niyi Adesanya and his Fifth Gear Consulting.
The two-day intense mentoring session was helmed by an array of top professionals in Human Resources, ICT, Filmmaking, Management, Yoga Instructor/ Trainer and Faith among others.
Some of the speakers include Sam Adeyemi, Richard Mofe-Damijo,  Ubong King, Emmanuel Utomi, Ivie Martins Ogbonmwan and Iwu Akinyoyenu while singers, Ese and Evelle punctuated the programme with breezy music.
  • Entraq July 31, 2018 at 3:49 am

    Did I see Yoga, music and all these amazing speakers on the line up? This looks cool. BN, plz how do I get information on the next training?

    Love this! 2 Reply
