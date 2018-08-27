Birdman & Lil Wayne end 3-Year Feud

The 3-year feud between Birdman and Lil Wayne is finally over! This comes after Birdman made a public apology to Lil Wayne during the annual Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans.

According to TMZ, Birdman took the mic during the Saturday concert to say he was sorry while adding “I knew this day was going to come, but I didn’t know when it was going to come.”

Following the apology, the rappers hugged and performed hit song Still Fly together to the excitement of fans present.

The Birdman and Lil Wayne feud became public after Lil Wayne sued Cash Money for $51 million, claiming contract terms violation and the delay of his Tha Carter V. The pair were also reported to have gotten into fist fights in a club.

Photo Credit: Prince Williams/FilmMagic