Dangote, Otedola, Jim Ovia attend Tony Elumelu’s Mum’s 90th Birthday Party

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Tony Elumelu threw a grand birthday bash for his mum S.N. Elumelu on her 90th birthday.

In attendance were his entrepreneur/billionaire friends Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Jim Ovia, and a host of others.

Elumelu shared photos from his party on his Instagram, writing:

It was a great privilege to honour and celebrate our mother Chief Mrs S.N. Elumelu, on the occasion of her 90th birthday yesterday with our friends and well wishers. Mama is the foundation of who and what we are in business, as wives and husbands and as parents. Mama taught us the importance of legacy and of the integral role of women to the development of Africa. I celebrated her yesterday with my friends and family but I celebrate her every single day in everything I do. Happy birthday mama. I pray that we will have the opportunity to celebrate many more years with you!

See all the fun photos

Photo Credit: tonyoelumelu