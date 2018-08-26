“You can never take away her superpowers” – Nike on Serena Williams’ Catsuit Ban

Tennis champion Serena Williams can no longer wear her black catsuit at the French Open, thanks to new rules made known by French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli.

”It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place,” Giudicelli had said.

Reacting to the news, sportswear brand Nike took to Instagram to support Williams, sharing a photo of her wearing the catsuit and writing: “You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit”

Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images