“You can never take away her superpowers” – Nike on Serena Williams’ Catsuit Ban

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 29: Serena Williams of The United States serves during her ladies singles first round match against Kristyna Pliskova of Czech Republic during day three of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2018 in Paris, France. 

Tennis champion Serena Williams can no longer wear her black catsuit at the French Open, thanks to new rules made known by French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli.

”It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place,” Giudicelli had said.

Reacting to the news, sportswear brand Nike took to Instagram to support Williams, sharing a photo of her wearing the catsuit and writing: “You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit”

Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

