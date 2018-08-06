Demi Lovato releases Statement after Drug Overdose

Singer Demi Lovato has released a statement thanking her fans for their support after a drug overdose had her hospitalised.

A month after revealing she was no longer sober from drugs in her song “Sober,” the singer suffered an overdose and was rushed to the ER.

She’s now released a statement on her Instagram thanking family, friends, fans and her medical team for their support.

I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond,” she wrote. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.

Love and light to her.

