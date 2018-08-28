BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“The secret service is analyzing the voice”- Presidency on Leah Sharibu Audio Clip

28.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

The presidency has given it’s response to the voice recording of Leah Sharibu released by Boko Haram.

In tweets shared by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the president confirmed that the Department of State Services (DSS) is investigating the audio release and the presidency will react after investigations.

He shared:

We are aware of the audio in circulation concerning the unfortunate situation of our daughter, Leah Sharibu. In dealing with terrorists, nothing is too trivial… The secret service is analyzing the voice. Our reaction will follow the outcome of the investigation. For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed.

Leah Sahribu  was one of the 110 girls abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, in February.

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

No Middle Man! Order a Car directly from the USA.

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija