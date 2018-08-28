“The secret service is analyzing the voice”- Presidency on Leah Sharibu Audio Clip

The presidency has given it’s response to the voice recording of Leah Sharibu released by Boko Haram.

In tweets shared by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the president confirmed that the Department of State Services (DSS) is investigating the audio release and the presidency will react after investigations.

He shared:

We are aware of the audio in circulation concerning the unfortunate situation of our daughter, Leah Sharibu. In dealing with terrorists, nothing is too trivial… The secret service is analyzing the voice. Our reaction will follow the outcome of the investigation. For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed.

He will not rest until all of them are freed. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) August 27, 2018

Leah Sahribu was one of the 110 girls abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, in February.