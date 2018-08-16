Travis Scott Surprises fan with $800 to help with Mother’s funeral

Travis Scott on Tuesday put a smile on a Twitter fan’s face after surprising him with $800 to help with his mother’s funeral arrangement.

Peter Valdriz received $1000 from Scott after tweeting at the rapper during his $100k Twitter giveaway announcement Tuesday. Shortly after tweeting, Peter announced that the rapper the rapper sent him $800 with a personal message, “for not much but hope can help…”

Speaking to TMZ, Peter revealed that his mother passed on after battling a disease which affected her brain.