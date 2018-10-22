BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Sweet Spot: This Banter between Simi & Her Mom is Too Cute 😂!

22.10.2018 at By 5 Comments

Nigerian singer Simi and her mum Jedishola are the cutest mother and daughter duo on social media and we love how they banter with one another.

So what had happened was Simi was going about her day, tweeting, when her mother let her know where she got her beautiful voice from.

See the tweets below!

 

5 Comments on BN Sweet Spot: This Banter between Simi & Her Mom is Too Cute 😂!
  • ec October 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    lmao why is the mum even on twitter? hilarious

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Sherlie Holmes October 22, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    LMAO! Love it!

    It’s like she’s been waiting for the opportunity to say that “you are savage” phrase. Hahaha

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Dayo October 22, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    LMAO!!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Baybie October 22, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Mummy o! You are embarrassing a grown woman! LOL

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Adamazi October 22, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Chaiii! My folks are on FB and I am NOT accepting their friendship. LOL!

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija