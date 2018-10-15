People are a little pissed Meghan & Prince Harry announced their Pregnancy on Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, announced earlier on Monday that they are expecting their first child.
While the news was received with excitement around the world, it seems people are a little upset about the timing of the announcement.
Folks on Twitter are saying the timing of the announcement was in poor taste, as Monday marks the National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
The day is observed in a few countries, including Canada, the United States and Kenya, to remember with candle-lighting vigils, pregnancy loss and infant death.
People have expressed disappointment in the royals on announcing their pregnancy. Check out a few of the tweets.
I find it ironic and incredibly disrespectful that the Royal family decides to announce this pregnancy so close to Pregnancy and Infancy Loss Remembrance Day. #seriously #showsomecompassion #RoyalBabyOnTheWay #PregnancyAndInfantLossRemembranceDay
— Elizabeth Kain (@efreidel) October 15, 2018
Whilst I’m happy for the #royal couple, it would of been far more sensitive to wait one more day to announce #RoyalBaby given too many parents light their candles of remembrance today at the end of baby loss awareness week #blaw2018
— Sian Thorne (@sian2424) October 15, 2018
Way to go @KensingtonRoyal anouncing the royal baby on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.#royalbaby #thismorning
— matthew quinn (@thehewguy) October 15, 2018
The news of the royal baby is wonderful but could @RoyalFamily not have waited fill tomorrow to announce, given that today of all days is International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, when grieving couples across the globe come together to mourn their lost babies?
— Uber Barrens Club (@uberbarrensclub) October 15, 2018
On the one hand, it's nice to hear the Royals' baby news. On the other hand and as the mother of an angel baby, I seriously question the judgement of whoever decided the best day to announce this news was International Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day 🤔😐 #BLAW2018
— Alison (@oreopriestess) October 15, 2018
Really disappointed at insensitivity of #royalbaby announcement on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. It was also bad enough Eugenie had to reschedule her wedding for Megan + Harry, let alone them breaking the news on their actual wedding day! #NotCool
— Katherine Horsham (@KLHorsham) October 15, 2018
People are just unnecessarily sensitive. How does Meghan expecting a baby make you sad because you lost your own child? People just like being stupidly outraged and attention seeking these days.
I agree
Thank you @MrsChidukane. I couldn’t have said it better. I don’t know what is wrong with people honestly. They all, in Canada, Kenya, and here in the U.S should all take a serious amount of CHILL PILL.
The world is full of people eagerly waiting to be offended by anything. ANYTHING. #smh*
These oyinbos and their wahala. Talk about “first world problems” rolling my eyes.
@ Elle, it’s not just the “oyinbos.” Kenyans are becoming arrogantly annoying, too. Just saying.
People will always make something out of nothing..How does this affect the day..
Umu Uwa. Nobody can please you!
Never heard of this before. Please when do they celebrate ‘No hatred day’ because people need that right now.
Congrats t the couple and may she carry the pregnancy and deliver in peace. Awon Aye!
“No hatred day?” I will celebrate that……lool
to be fair, it’s not that day where they live.
I didn’t even know a day existed for it, yes my ignorance. My condolences to those who lost too soon.
Who knew today was a Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day? Just hearing of it for the first time. People are too sensitive these days jor. What is it?