People are a little pissed Meghan & Prince Harry announced their Pregnancy on Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day

People are a little pissed Meghan Markle & Prince Harry announced their Pregnancy on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day | BellaNaija

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, announced earlier on Monday that they are expecting their first child.

While the news was received with excitement around the world, it seems people are a little upset about the timing of the announcement.

Folks on Twitter are saying the timing of the announcement was in poor taste, as Monday marks the National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The day is observed in a few countries, including Canada, the United States and Kenya, to remember with candle-lighting vigils, pregnancy loss and infant death.

People have expressed disappointment in the royals on announcing their pregnancy. Check out a few of the tweets.

  • Mrs chidukane October 16, 2018 at 12:14 am

    People are just unnecessarily sensitive. How does Meghan expecting a baby make you sad because you lost your own child? People just like being stupidly outraged and attention seeking these days.

    Love this! 110 Reply
    • DatEnuguChic October 16, 2018 at 8:34 am

      I agree

      Love this! 8 Reply
    • Amaka October 16, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      Thank you @MrsChidukane. I couldn’t have said it better. I don’t know what is wrong with people honestly. They all, in Canada, Kenya, and here in the U.S should all take a serious amount of CHILL PILL.

      Love this! 4 Reply
  • I’mJustSayn’ October 16, 2018 at 6:43 am

    The world is full of people eagerly waiting to be offended by anything. ANYTHING. #smh*

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • Elle October 16, 2018 at 9:15 am

    These oyinbos and their wahala. Talk about “first world problems” rolling my eyes.

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Amaka October 16, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      @ Elle, it’s not just the “oyinbos.” Kenyans are becoming arrogantly annoying, too. Just saying.

      Love this! 4 Reply
  • sweets October 16, 2018 at 9:35 am

    People will always make something out of nothing..How does this affect the day..

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • chibaby October 16, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Umu Uwa. Nobody can please you!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Justmyopinion October 16, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Never heard of this before. Please when do they celebrate ‘No hatred day’ because people need that right now.
    Congrats t the couple and may she carry the pregnancy and deliver in peace. Awon Aye!

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Amaka October 16, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      “No hatred day?” I will celebrate that……lool

      Love this! 3 Reply
  • tunmi October 16, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    to be fair, it’s not that day where they live.

    I didn’t even know a day existed for it, yes my ignorance. My condolences to those who lost too soon.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Baymax October 16, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Who knew today was a Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day? Just hearing of it for the first time. People are too sensitive these days jor. What is it?

    Love this! 10 Reply
