“You guys need to try harder…there is no trouble in my own paradise” – Tania Omotayo to Blogger

Tonight a blogger took to Instagram to share a false story about there being trouble in paradise for newly engaged fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and her fiance Olasunmbo, the co-owner of a popular lounge in Lagos.

The designer, who had her Introduction ceremony a few days ago, reacted to the rumors and we love how she kept things positive.

She commented:

“He doesn’t even have an Instagram account. You guys need to try harder lol there is no trouble in my own paradise sha”.

