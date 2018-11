Last night, Yvonne Orji hosted the annual HBO “Night of Nigerian Excellence” where Nigerians who have made invaluable contributions to the world of tech, entertainment, and the arts are all honored.

Amongst those honored, last night was NYTimes best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi, actor Femi Olagoke, actress Esosa Edosomwan, Angie Nwadu of The Shade Room and more.

See photos from the event below: