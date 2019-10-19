Connect with us

Benita Okojie & Husband Wale Announce Birth of their Baby Girl

Former child star and gospel singer, Benita Okojie has welcomed her second child. The singer announced the arrival of her daughter with husband, Wale Adeyina on Instagram.

The couple who got married in 2016, welcomed their first child, a boy in October 2017.

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband carrying their newborn child Araoluwa Eden, she expressed gratitude to God for the baby’s arrival.

She wrote: “The Lord has blessed us with a Princess. Araoluwa Eden Adeyina. Only Jesus could have done it. The whole process was indeed a miracle. God hears! He is still doing wonders. God gave us a major testimony and we are eternally grateful!😇❤❤❤”.

